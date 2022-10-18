ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB playoffs: Yankees prevail over Guardians in ALDS Game 5 behind Nestor Cortes Jr., advance to face Astros

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
The New York Yankees are moving on. Behind a stellar performance by Nestor Cortes Jr. and loud homers from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, the Yankees subdued the pesky Cleveland Guardians, 5-1, to win Game 5 of the American League Division Series and punch their ticket to the ALCS.

Cortes, whose five innings of one-run ball were crucial, was not originally slated to start this game. But the series, already altered by a Game 2 rain delay, had its pitching considerations scrambled on Monday night. The teams reacted differently, and reaped different results. The Yankees took the chance to bring Cortes, the Game 2 starter back on short rest. The Guardians will stick with planned starter Aaron Civale, and he lasted only one out — struggling with his command and allowing Stanton's homer.

Shane Bieber, Cleveland's ace and Game 2 starter, didn't make an appearance. Four Guardians relievers got through the remaining innings allowing only two more runs, but even that wouldn't have been enough. Judge's homer and an RBI single from Anthony Rizzo in the fifth gave the Yankees all they needed.

In the end, the Yankees joined the Astros as favorites moving on, standing in stark contrast to the National League — where the two lowest seeds in the field, the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, will begin their NLCS matchup Tuesday night.

The first four games were a pretty simple story. When Gerrit Cole pitched, the Yankees won. When he didn't, the Guardians chipped away and got to the Yankees bullpen — both times with clutch hits by rookie Oscar Gonzalez. Cole didn't pitch in Game 5, but there was no such magic forthcoming.

Cleveland will return home having surged to an unexpected playoff berth as the youngest team in baseball.

The Yankees, meanwhile will quickly travel to Houston to square off against the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Game 1 is Wednesday night.

[Full updated MLB playoff TV schedule]

Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.

Could Game 2 rainout give the Guardians a boost in bid to upset Yankees?

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

MLB playoffs: Astros silence Yankees bats yet again, win ALCS Game 3 to move within 1 win of sweep, World Series

New game, same story: The Houston Astros took ALCS Game 3 from the New York Yankees by using a robust pitching staff to utterly quash any hopes of offense. This time, they allowed only three hits in a 5-0 win, subduing the Yankee Stadium crowd and taking a commanding 3-0 series lead. The Astros, in their sixth consecutive ALCS, are now one win away from their fourth World Series in six years — and their third postseason triumph over New York.
MLB playoffs: Phillies outslug Padres in NLCS Game 4, take 3-1 series advantage behind Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies are one win from the World Series. If Friday night's Game 3 win summarized the Phillies' often bizarre, never boring run to the late stages of October, Game 4 added an exclamation point. The Phillies only got two outs from starter Bailey Falter, allowed four runs in the first, and then immediately overwhelmed the San Diego Padres anyway, pummeling them with a barrage of huge homers to win, 10-6, and take a 3-1 series lead.
The Phillies have marched within two wins of the World Series — and there's nothing routine about the way they've done it

PHILADELPHIA — There are brothers competing against each other in the National League Championship Series. You've probably heard about this. The Nola parents have become well-deserved media darlings as their sons, Austin of the San Diego Padres and Aaron of the Philadelphia Phillies, have progressed deeper into the postseason through a couple of upset series to find themselves here: a pitcher and catcher on the last two NL teams standing. It's cute.
