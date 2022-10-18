Vicarius Teams up with CISA to Bring Awareness to Software Vulnerabilities for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Beyond Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Achieving identity security all year long
Checking work electronic mail at house, house electronic mail at work. Launching Zoom conferences on telephones, tablets or private laptops. Opening messages (even when they’re suspicious). Utilizing the identical passwords throughout work and private emails and accounts (as a result of it’s simply means easier to recollect them that means, proper?).
aiexpress.io
OutThink’s cybersecurity training uses NLP and data to mitigate employee-related risks￼
Historically, cybersecurity has been all about know-how — however actually, it’s a folks downside. Analysis signifies that human habits accounts for almost all of cybersecurity points: 95% in accordance with the World Economic Forum; 82% per Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report; almost 91% in accordance with the U.Okay.’s Information Commissioner’s Office.
Cyber Security Works reveals 13 vulnerabilities have become newly associated with Ransomware
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Cyber Security Works (CSW) latest Ransomware Index Report reveals that 13 vulnerabilities have become newly associated with Ransomware in 2022 Q2 and Q3 taking the overall count to 323 vulnerabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006323/en/ Cyber Security Works (CSW) latest Ransomware Index Report reveals that 13 vulnerabilities have become newly associated with Ransomware in 2022 Q2 and Q3 taking the overall count to 323 vulnerabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
itsecuritywire.com
How CISOs can Use Threat Intelligence for Fraud Prevention
By investing in cyber threat intelligence, businesses can gain access to a database containing information about numerous threats. Today, the cybersecurity business faces numerous obstacles, including advanced and deceitful attackers, an abundance of daily data containing external information and false alerts in all offline security systems- not to mention a severe lack of qualified personnel.
coingeek.com
DARPA wants to know more about digital asset markets for national security
The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency—better known as DARPA—is currently undertaking a year-long review to determine potential risks the digital asset market may present to national security and law enforcement. Apart from digital assets’ use in criminal activities, DARPA is also looking at hacking threats with the backing of hostile foreign governments, money flows in and out of blockchain networks, the role of public ledgers in providing transparency, bot-driven trading activity on exchanges, and other digital asset scams.
itsecuritywire.com
Inspira and Trellix Form Strategic Alliance to Offer Integrated Approach to Cybersecurity
Inspira Enterprise, Inc., a provider of business outcome-based cybersecurity solutions and digital transformation, today announced a strategic alliance with Trellix (formerly FireEye and McAfee Enterprise). The partnership extends XDR from Trellix with Inspira’s multivendor tools and broad set of services provided to clients through the company’s Integrated Cyber Threat Management approach, adding prediction and protection to the detection and response capabilities that Trellix’s tool provides.
itsecuritywire.com
Intersec introduces Trela, an innovative alert solution for local authorities in addition to FR-Alert, dedicated to risk prevention and management
Intersec supports companies and public institutions in their digital revolution, in the field of public security. The Ministry of the Interior entrusted the company with the deployment of FR-Alert throughout the territory. This new tool makes it possible to send any citizen with a mobile phone an alert related to a nearby risk. Convinced that the local level is synonymous with proximity and trust for all citizens, Intersec wishes to enable local authorities to seize a new prevention and risk management solution to complement the action of the State. and prefectures: Trela.
itsecuritywire.com
Best Countermeasures Against Phishing Attacks in Today’s High-Risk Business Landscape
Since the internet’s creation in the 1990s, phishing attacks have increased in frequency. Although they invade the victim’s privacy, the appropriate knowledge and preparedness can serve as effective phishing defenses. Attacks including phishing have increased over the past few years. However, as more enterprises switch to remote working...
itsecuritywire.com
Implementing Critical Countermeasures to Keep Sophisticated Threat Actors at Bay
Threat actors have become more sophisticated over the past few years, but organizations have fallen behind in putting in place the essential countermeasure controls. Businesses are struggling with escalating costs, including skyrocketing cyber insurance premiums. The rising cost is partly attributable to an increase in business interruption costs, which are primarily impacted by the ability of threat actors to locate and delete backups and production data within an organization, delaying prompt recovery.
itsecuritywire.com
Cobalt Iron Launches Free Data Protection Maturity Assessment
Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced the availability of its free Data Protection Maturity Assessment created in partnership with independent data center analyst DCIG. The assessment is an online survey that enables respondents to evaluate the maturity of their enterprise data protection and compare it to similar companies — all in an effort to improve their data security.
Best Practices for Key Security for Your Crypto Wallets
Cryptographic keys are a requirement for any security system. They manage everything, including data encryption and decryption as well as user authentication. A company's overall security system might be brought down by a single compromised cryptographic key, giving a hacker access to additional sources of classified information or the ability to decode sensitive data. If keys and the components that relate to them are maintained appropriately, confidential information can be preserved safely.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Early detection is the key to tackling security breaches
With the growing complexity and sophistication of modern security threats, organizations must make suitable investments and develop comprehensive strategies to keep their digital assets secure. This is not a new challenge, but the frequency of attacks is certainly on the rise. The 2022 IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report...
crowdfundinsider.com
BIAN Introduces Open-Source Specification Tool to Accelerate Digital Transformation
BIAN, the “independent” not-for-profit association, recently announced its Open-Source Specification tool. Through its Open-Source offering, organizations now “have access to a set of message definitions made freely available for modification and redistribution.”. The tool has been “developed to further BIAN’s CORELESS BANKING INITIATIVE, which aims to promote...
itsecuritywire.com
Bolsters Raises USD 15 Million to Combat Fakes and Scams
Bolster, Inc., a California startup company, has raised USD 15 million in venture capital funding to create a platform for businesses to prevent fraud. The early-stage funding round was led by Cervin, Liberty Global Ventures, and Cheyenne Ventures with participation from previous investors Thomvest Ventures and Crosslink Capital. Bolster has so far raised approximately USD 40 million to build technology to automate the discovery of online fraud and counterfeit activity targeting global brands. The business and its investors wager that the automated digital risk protection market will be profitable.
Phys.org
New paper highlights the importance of locational strategy in business
A new paper published in Global Strategy Journal argues that business leaders should make a greater effort to understand locational strategy, a framework used for understanding how an organization's geographical decisions fit into the broader corporate strategy. According to the study authors, this knowledge could give businesses an edge over their competition, as locational decisions can affect everything from branding to human resources to research and development.
itsecuritywire.com
Axiado to Demonstrate New Smart Secure Control Module Technology at OCP Global Summit
Axiado Corporation, an AI-enhanced hardware security company, plans to demonstrate its datacenter-ready secure control module (DC-SCM) solution powered by a trusted control/compute unit (TCU) technology at the 2022 OCP Global Summit. Executive leadership from Axiado will be available at the OpenPOWER Foundation (OPF) booth #C32 at the OCP Global Summit...
itsecuritywire.com
Critical Apache Commons Text Flaw Compared to Log4Shell, But Not as Widespread
A critical security flaw in Apache Commons Text has been compared to the infamous Log4Shell flaw, but experts say it is not as widespread. Apache Commons Text is an open source Java library made specifically for working with strings. Alvaro Munoz, a researcher at GitHub’s Security Lab, identified the library’s...
itsecuritywire.com
Oracle Issues 370 New Security Patches with October 2022 Critical Patch Update
As a part of its quarterly set of security updates, Oracle has announced the availability of 370 patches. More than 50 critical-severity vulnerabilities are fixed by the October 2022 Critical Patch Update (CPU). Over 200 of the most recent security updates address flaws that can be remotely exploited without authentication....
itsecuritywire.com
Conceal Teams up with Virtual Graffiti to Expand into Australia and New Zealand
Conceal, the leader in Zero Trust isolation and ransomware prevention technology, today announced it is expanding into the Australian and New Zealand markets through a strategic partnership with Virtual Graffiti, a BlueAlly Company and leading provider of IT solutions focused on IT security, network, storage and cloud. “We’ve partnered with...
itsecuritywire.com
New UEFI Rootkit ‘Black Lotus’ Offers APT-Level Capabilities
A threat actor is promoting a vendor-independent UEFI rootkit on underground criminal forums, that can disable security software and controls, cybersecurity veteran Scott Scheferman warns. The Windows rootkit, known as “Black Lotus,” is a potent, persistent tool that is being sold for $5,000, with $200 payments for each new version,...
Comments / 0