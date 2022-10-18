ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 2

 

41nbc.com

Central Georgia Greek Festival back for 15th year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Central Georgia Greek Festival is back and better than ever after having to scale back for the pandemic over the last two years. Early Friday afternoon people were already lining up for the delicious tasting and smelling Greek food. Festival Chairman, Mike Cantrell, says this...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Mercer hosts first ‘Bibb in Bear Country’ event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer hosted its first “Bibb in Bear Country” Event Wednesday morning. Students from Hutchings College and Career Academy’s “Teaching as a Profession” Pathway got an in-depth look at Mercer University and what the school has to offer. Students were educated on topics such as college admissions and STEM and were even given a full tour of campus.
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

Walker stumps Cordele

CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
CORDELE, GA
41nbc.com

Piedmont Macon employee receives award for act of service

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Piedmont Macon employee was recently awarded the hospitals ‘Promise 360 Award, for an act of kindness. Willie Densley is a Technician with the hospital. He received the award after going the extra mile in helping a patient. Densley took the time to take the patient...
MACON, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Tillman Acknowledged As Georgia Fire Educator of the Year

Jeff Hardin of the Georgia Firefighters Association makes the Georgia Educator of the Year presentation to Capt. Robert Tillman as the local firefighter's family looks on. Captain Robert Tillman of the Vidalia Fire Department may wear the uniform of a firefighter, but his duties and passion exceed what one might normally think of when they consider the job of a fireman.
VIDALIA, GA
WTVM

Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
COLUMBUS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

One winning ticket for $50,000 in Georgia in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — There were no new millionaires minted in Georgia with last night's Powerball drawing, but one lucky person did pull in $50,000. Wednesday's $508 million Powerball winning numbers were: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42, with a red Powerball 10 and the power play tripling winnings. Saturday's jackpot is an estimated $550 million, with a cash option of $277.5 Million.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia implements poll worker first response tool

ATLANTA – Georgia poll workers are being protected with a security alert service to report any midterm election procedure disruptions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia counties have implemented a security alert service allowing poll managers across Georgia to immediately report any concerns or security issues that could disrupt the midterm election procedures.
GEORGIA STATE
Cordele Dispatch

Crisp Area Harvest festival to happen this Weekend

Local festivals come in a wide variety of flavors and hues—certainly more than we could ever imagine—but how many of them do you actually go to? Local festivals and county fairs offer a lot of entertainment and thrill just as in the games played at the best online casino, showcasing everything from arts and crafts to hobbies, general interests, and food.
CORDELE, GA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia

Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb County demolishes 300th blighted structure

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County demolished the 300th structure Friday morning in the fight against blight. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says the demolition of the house on Antioch Road, will make way for a new park next to the property. The county just reached the milestone of 200 demolitions...
MACON, GA
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

