FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
41nbc.com
Central Georgia Greek Festival back for 15th year
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Central Georgia Greek Festival is back and better than ever after having to scale back for the pandemic over the last two years. Early Friday afternoon people were already lining up for the delicious tasting and smelling Greek food. Festival Chairman, Mike Cantrell, says this...
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
41nbc.com
Mercer hosts first ‘Bibb in Bear Country’ event
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer hosted its first “Bibb in Bear Country” Event Wednesday morning. Students from Hutchings College and Career Academy’s “Teaching as a Profession” Pathway got an in-depth look at Mercer University and what the school has to offer. Students were educated on topics such as college admissions and STEM and were even given a full tour of campus.
southgatv.com
Walker stumps Cordele
CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
41nbc.com
Piedmont Macon employee receives award for act of service
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Piedmont Macon employee was recently awarded the hospitals ‘Promise 360 Award, for an act of kindness. Willie Densley is a Technician with the hospital. He received the award after going the extra mile in helping a patient. Densley took the time to take the patient...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Tillman Acknowledged As Georgia Fire Educator of the Year
Jeff Hardin of the Georgia Firefighters Association makes the Georgia Educator of the Year presentation to Capt. Robert Tillman as the local firefighter's family looks on. Captain Robert Tillman of the Vidalia Fire Department may wear the uniform of a firefighter, but his duties and passion exceed what one might normally think of when they consider the job of a fireman.
From extreme shakes to barbecue, check out these restaurants coming to Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Cake n' Shake in Macon:. This dessert chain already has one location in Central Georgia, but is hoping to open a new one in Macon soon. Cake n' Shake has one location at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove, but used to have one in Warner Robins.
WTVM
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
WXIA 11 Alive
One winning ticket for $50,000 in Georgia in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — There were no new millionaires minted in Georgia with last night's Powerball drawing, but one lucky person did pull in $50,000. Wednesday's $508 million Powerball winning numbers were: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42, with a red Powerball 10 and the power play tripling winnings. Saturday's jackpot is an estimated $550 million, with a cash option of $277.5 Million.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia implements poll worker first response tool
ATLANTA – Georgia poll workers are being protected with a security alert service to report any midterm election procedure disruptions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia counties have implemented a security alert service allowing poll managers across Georgia to immediately report any concerns or security issues that could disrupt the midterm election procedures.
Georgia's Most Dangerous Highways
Georgia is a state with many highways. Some of these roadways are more dangerous than others. Interstate 16 road sign.By Blanding Cassatt Posted in Intertropolis & Routeville WikiInterstate. Copyright Fair Use.
Cordele Dispatch
Crisp Area Harvest festival to happen this Weekend
Local festivals come in a wide variety of flavors and hues—certainly more than we could ever imagine—but how many of them do you actually go to? Local festivals and county fairs offer a lot of entertainment and thrill just as in the games played at the best online casino, showcasing everything from arts and crafts to hobbies, general interests, and food.
Could Abrams ride Georgia’s record midterm early-vote surge to outperform the polls?
Turnout in the first three days of early voting approached presidential election level, with Black voters — who have become the recent focus in the race for governor — especially turning out in force. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has met with Black voters at a series of recent...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
AccessAtlanta
7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia
Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
#Scene13: Lake Joy Trails of Terror gives you a scare for a good cause
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Lake Joy Trails of Terror was listed as the top haunted house in Georgia by frightfind.com. This Halloween, you can test your luck. "It's all hands on. You will be put in body bags, freezers, and strapped to the wall. They will feed you crazy stuff or duck tape your mouth shut," owner Mike Kelly said.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb County demolishes 300th blighted structure
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County demolished the 300th structure Friday morning in the fight against blight. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says the demolition of the house on Antioch Road, will make way for a new park next to the property. The county just reached the milestone of 200 demolitions...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
WALB 10
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
Comments / 2