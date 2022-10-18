ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aabha Gopan

"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
Getting an abortion as a trans person is hard — with or without state restrictions

Abortion rights are on the ballot this year in Kentucky, Montana and a handful of other states. And since the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, at least a dozen states have banned abortion altogether at any stage of pregnancy. These restrictions affect not only women seeking abortion care but also transgender men and some nonbinary people who can become pregnant even if they're taking testosterone. And as NPR's Brianna Scott reports, trans people already face a unique set of obstacles when trying to end a pregnancy.
Singer and songwriter iLe's third album, 'Nacarile,' finds a world deeply in flux

From the war in Vietnam to the fight for civil rights, musicians have always provided a voice for change. That's exactly what happened in 2019 in San Juan, where massive protests followed a government corruption scandal and the botched rebuilding after Hurricane Maria. Those same protestors would eventually force Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.
