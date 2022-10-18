ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Chick-fil-A to open two more GR restaurants

By Pat Evans
Grand Rapids Magazine
Grand Rapids Magazine
 3 days ago

Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year.

The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023.

The Cascade store will open at 5528 28th St. SE, next to the Cascade Township Meijer.

In Walker, the store will take the place of a former Golden Corral, a building set to be demolished at 3461 Alpine Ave. NW. The two-acre lot will include a 5,000-square-foot building, double drive-thru and outdoor dining patio, according to Walker Planning Commission documents.

There are four Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A locations, including 2750 E. Beltline Ave. SE and 1545 Edgeknoll Drive SE in Grand Rapids, 356 Wilson Ave. NW in Walker and 700 54th St. SW in Wyoming.

Chick-fil-A began its Michigan expansion in 2016, breaking ground on its first location in Lansing. The first location in Grand Rapids opened in 2017. By last year, the company planned to have 20 restaurants in the state.

Chick-fil-A is experiencing massive growth and in June was named America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant for the eighth straight year by the America Customer Satisfaction Index. In April, the firm reported record revenues in 2021 of $5.8 billion, up 33.3% compared to 2020, according to Franchise Times.

Founded in 1967 in Atlanta, the company now operates more than 2,700 stores in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. Late last year, Business Insider reported the company is gearing up for international expansion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

International cannabis brand setting up shop in Grand Rapids

An international cannabis brand is setting up a Grand Rapids flagship store in partnership with a local company. San Francisco-based Cookies is set to open a store at 330 Ann St. NW through an IP licensing deal with Michigan-owned Noxx. The 3,000-square-foot store’s exterior is painted a cannot-miss Cookie Monster blue.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI

Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
KENTWOOD, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
MLive

Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Can a 432-unit high-rise meet Grand Rapids’ insatiable housing demand?

GRAND RAPIDS — Amid a seemingly unending citywide housing crunch, a pair of out-of-state investors are proposing 432 market-rate apartments at the southern edge of downtown. The McConnell, a 10-story, 336,835-square-foot development covering three lots, is the vision of Jon Morgan, principal at Chicago-based Krika Development, and Michael Parks, managing partner with Boston-based Spire Investment Properties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District

KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Magazine

Grand Rapids Magazine

Troy, MI
18
Followers
47
Post
669
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids Magazine is the definitive resource on the people, food & drink, culture, arts & entertainment, lifestyle and news of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

 https://www.grmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy