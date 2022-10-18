32 WEST SIDE DRIVE / Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club. Welcome to RBYCC! 32 West Side has been recently updated and is ready for you to enjoy! This home is located on the 14th Hole of the Rehoboth Beach Country Club golf course and has views across the street of the Rehoboth Bay and White Oak Creek. Welcoming entry foyer is flanked by dining room with cathedral ceiling to the left and great room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and built-ins on your right. Great room features hardwood flooring and leads to gourmet kitchen and out to living room. Living room features tile floors and leads out to screened porch with vinyl tech windows for three season use. Behind the screened porch is a deck overlooking the back yard and the golf course. The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances. The eat-in kitchen features a large island and pantry. First floor owners suite features a walk-in closet with built ins and bathroom with tub and tile shower. Located off the kitchen are the powder room, laundry room, access to side deck with water views, and garage. Outside you have an outside shower for after a day on the beach. Upstairs you have two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, deck overlooking the golf course, and a bonus room which could be bedroom four. In additional is a large walk-in attic with window facing the golf course which could be finished off into bedroom five. Walk to the Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Start enjoying beach life today! Take the video tour!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO