Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
Cape Gazette
Cape Artists to hold sidewalk sale Oct. 22
The Cape Artists wish all a happy Halloween. There will be a tent sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on the sidewalk in front of the gallery at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. There will be some bargains available just in time to start holiday shopping.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk set Dec. 10
For all who love homemade holiday cookies, cakes and pies, the Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at 32083 Janice Road, Lewes. Attendees can select from a variety of freshly baked goods made and donated by members. Offerings include...
Cape Gazette
Milton Arts Guild holds Art Walk
Artists around Milton were out and about Oct. 15, as part of the Milton Arts Guild’s annual Art Walk. The walk included 22 artists on 20 properties around downtown Milton with works including paintings, postcards, mixed media, wood carvings, ceramics and watercolors.
Cape Gazette
Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
Cape Gazette
Ham radio operators provide support for Apple Scrapple event
Local volunteer amateur radio operators provided communications support to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Mobile Command Unit in Bridgeville for the annual Apple Scrapple Festival Oct. 15. Wearing yellow emergency vests, the operators, aka hams, joined the crowds of attendees to provide general information, give directions, and be the...
Cape Gazette
Color theory class starts Nov. 8 at Rehoboth Art League
Local artist Joe Terrone will lead a class on the basics of color theory at the Rehoboth Art League, with sessions meeting weekly from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Nov. 8 through Dec. 13. Class will not meet Nov. 22. The backbone of painting, color theory is both the science...
Cape Gazette
VIA project celebrates local teachers
The Village Improvement Association recently began a unique initiative to celebrate new teachers joining schools in the greater Rehoboth Beach area. Kathy Jacobs, committee chair, created Project GREAT, gratefully recognizing enthusiastic, awe-inspiring teachers. With the help of 50 VIA volunteers and funds collected from members, Jacobs’ team turned the donations into 41 bags stuffed with items for local teachers.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~723 FOX TAIL DR~SALT POND~BETHANY BEACH
723 Fox Tail Drive, Bethany Beach, DE 19930 ~ Are you ready to build your dream home at the beach? Fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful wooded lot in The Salt Pond Community on a cul-de-sac! .28 acre lot is ready for your imagination and design. The impact fees have already been paid for both water and sewer! What makes this community so spectacular is the Salt Pond is less than 2 miles to the Bethany Beach and features exceptional amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and clubhouse with fitness center, kayak launch, basketball and pickle ball. Memberships are also available to The Salt Pond Golf Club - an 18 hole mid-length course. Come see this great lot and discover the possibilities of living in Bethany Beach! Drone Footage Coming Soon!
Cape Gazette
Village is a place to call home
The plight of the homeless in Sussex County is a much-debated topic. Several attempts to build homeless shelters or villages have been met with opposition from residents in the areas where they were planned. Several churches, through the Code Purple project, have opened their doors over the years to house...
Cape Gazette
Luxury Sober Living at Christian Grace Home in Georgetown
Completely renovated Private & Semi-Private Rooms with:. APPLICANTS MUST BE ACTIVE IN RECOVERY and ATTEND MEETINGS OR PHP. (Sorry no S/O’s). PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT Christian-Grace.com.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in RBYCC - 32 West Side Drive
32 WEST SIDE DRIVE / Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club. Welcome to RBYCC! 32 West Side has been recently updated and is ready for you to enjoy! This home is located on the 14th Hole of the Rehoboth Beach Country Club golf course and has views across the street of the Rehoboth Bay and White Oak Creek. Welcoming entry foyer is flanked by dining room with cathedral ceiling to the left and great room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and built-ins on your right. Great room features hardwood flooring and leads to gourmet kitchen and out to living room. Living room features tile floors and leads out to screened porch with vinyl tech windows for three season use. Behind the screened porch is a deck overlooking the back yard and the golf course. The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances. The eat-in kitchen features a large island and pantry. First floor owners suite features a walk-in closet with built ins and bathroom with tub and tile shower. Located off the kitchen are the powder room, laundry room, access to side deck with water views, and garage. Outside you have an outside shower for after a day on the beach. Upstairs you have two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, deck overlooking the golf course, and a bonus room which could be bedroom four. In additional is a large walk-in attic with window facing the golf course which could be finished off into bedroom five. Walk to the Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Start enjoying beach life today! Take the video tour!
Cape Gazette
Christmas Decor pro urges holiday lighting safety measures
As the holiday season approaches, outdoor holiday lighting expert Mike Gray of Christmas Decor by G.M.G. Inc. in Nassau offers do-it-yourself decor warriors some basic safety guidelines from the Electrical Safety Foundation International. Use extension cords and electrical decorations that are designed for outdoor use and confirm that they have...
Cape Gazette
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
Cape Gazette
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
Cape Gazette
Musical program on Jewish Persian culture set Oct. 29
Anthropologist, composer and performer Dr. Galeet Dardashti will present a musical lecture on Jewish Persian music and culture at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. This free multifaith program, Persian Music from My Jewish Family Tradition, is sponsored by Seaside Jewish Community and...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-10/22-11AM-1PM~NEW PRICE REDUCTION~17662 FIELDSTONE AVE-BROOKSTONE TRACE
17662 Fieldstone Avenue, Milford, DE 19963 - Brookstone Trace - Beautiful townhome has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move right in. The first floor offers garage access and an unfinished flex space that can be used for storage or finished and used as an additional living area. Head up the stairs to the second floor where you will find the kitchen, living room, and dining area with a view of the pond in the common area. You have the option to add a deck off the dining area to enjoy the outdoors! A half bath off the living room offers convenience to both you and your guests. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom suite with private full bath and walk in closet. Laundry area and 2 other bedrooms complete this floor with a shared full bath in the hallway. This home is in excellent condition and is a must see.
Cape Gazette
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Rafe Harwood
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Rafe Harwood has been working out at the Body Shop for a year. “I've been a year-round visitor since 2005 but living here more permanently for 2 years now.”. What is your favorite thing about living...
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
Cape Gazette
Carper helps celebrate Wildlife Refuge Week
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper paid a visit to Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge Oct. 12 to highlight the importance of celebrating National Wildlife Refuge Week. Delaware’s two refuges – Prime Hook and Bombay Hook – protect some 26,000 acres of critical marshlands and uplands along the Delaware Bay coastline. “We are blessed to have these two refuges. But people do not know a lot about them,” Carper said. “We want to do a better job of telling their story.”
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
