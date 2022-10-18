Data privacy firm Anonos this week announced that it has raised USD 50 million in a growth funding round that brings the total investment in the company to USD 70 million. The funding round was orchestrated by Aon and led by GT Investment Partners. Data Embassy, a software platform provided by the New York-based company, was founded in 2012 and aims to protect data in use by applying pseudonymization and other techniques to transform the data into “Variant Twins,” which represent non-identifiable but fully accurate assets.

