Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
How Enterprises Can Strengthen their Security with Smart Cyber AI Technologies
Enterprise leaders have expanded teams and increased their security budgets, but to augment security teams with data and Artificial Intelligence is relatively new. Businesses can strengthen their security by utilizing smart cyber AI technologies. Over the past few years, there has been a significant transformation in the cybersecurity landscape. Undoubtedly,...
itsecuritywire.com
Cobalt Iron Launches Free Data Protection Maturity Assessment
Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced the availability of its free Data Protection Maturity Assessment created in partnership with independent data center analyst DCIG. The assessment is an online survey that enables respondents to evaluate the maturity of their enterprise data protection and compare it to similar companies — all in an effort to improve their data security.
itsecuritywire.com
Inspira and Trellix Form Strategic Alliance to Offer Integrated Approach to Cybersecurity
Inspira Enterprise, Inc., a provider of business outcome-based cybersecurity solutions and digital transformation, today announced a strategic alliance with Trellix (formerly FireEye and McAfee Enterprise). The partnership extends XDR from Trellix with Inspira’s multivendor tools and broad set of services provided to clients through the company’s Integrated Cyber Threat Management approach, adding prediction and protection to the detection and response capabilities that Trellix’s tool provides.
itsecuritywire.com
Google launches GUAC Open Source Tool to Centralize Software Security Metadata
Google has released Graph for Understanding Artifact Composition (GUAC), an open-source tool for centralized build, security, and dependency metadata. The new project, which was created in association with Kusari, Purdue University, and Citi, is intended to aid businesses in comprehending software supply chains. For a more thorough understanding of them, GUAC gathers metadata from various sources, such as software bills of materials (SBOM), vulnerabilities, and supply chain levels for software artifacts (SLSA).
itsecuritywire.com
Microsoft Patches Flaw Permitting Complete Access to Azure Service Fabric Clusters
Microsoft recently patched a vulnerability that can allow an attacker to gain full administrator permissions on Azure Service Fabric clusters. A distributed systems platform called Azure Service Fabric makes it simple to package, launch, and manage containers and micro services. On-premises or in the cloud, users can create Service Fabric...
itsecuritywire.com
OutThink Secures USD 10 Million for Human Risk Management Platform
Human risk management startup OutThink has announced that it has raised USD 10 million in seed funding, bringing the total investment in the company to USD 11.4 million. With the help of Forward Partners, Gapminder, Innovate UK, and TriplePoint Capital, the funding round was co-led by AlbionVC. The 2019-founded business,...
itsecuritywire.com
Stamus Networks partners with Netmetrix
Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, today announced it has signed a partner agreement with Netmetrix. The agreement allows Netmetrix to market Stamus Networks in France. With offices in Suresnes, France, Netmetrix is a value-added integrator that helps companies automate their digital infrastructures....
itsecuritywire.com
Strategies to Identify Database Security Threats and Vulnerabilities at Early Stage
With the modern, sophisticated, and evolved cybercrime industry, it has become challenging for the SecOps teams to secure databases against various threats and vulnerabilities. Even the simplest data breach incident in the enterprise can have devastating impacts on business continuity and result in various legal implications. CISOs should consider implementing...
itsecuritywire.com
Acquia Expands Drupal Steward Program Support
Digital experience company Acquia today announced the renewal of its support of the Drupal Steward Program, a web application firewall operated by the Drupal Association and Drupal Security team. Acquia runs Drupal Steward protection across its Drupal Cloud platform, which includes products such as Site Factory for multi-site management, and Acquia Cloud Platform, the Drupal-optimized, fully managed hosting platform. This supplements Acquia’s world-class Drupal application security capabilities to provide thousands of the world’s largest sites with the most up-to-date security and vulnerability fixes.]
itsecuritywire.com
Knightscope Acquires CASE Emergency Systems
Knightscope, Inc. (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced it has completed its acquisition of CASE Emergency Systems (“CASE”). “We look forward to collaboratively working with our new incoming clients to overhaul our Nation’s public safety infrastructure beginning...
itsecuritywire.com
Anonos Secures USD 50 Million for Data Privacy Platform
Data privacy firm Anonos this week announced that it has raised USD 50 million in a growth funding round that brings the total investment in the company to USD 70 million. The funding round was orchestrated by Aon and led by GT Investment Partners. Data Embassy, a software platform provided by the New York-based company, was founded in 2012 and aims to protect data in use by applying pseudonymization and other techniques to transform the data into “Variant Twins,” which represent non-identifiable but fully accurate assets.
itsecuritywire.com
Mobileum Appoints Miguel Carames as New SVP for Roaming, Network Services and Security
Mobileum, the leading global provider of telecom analytics solutions, announced today that Miguel Carames has joined the company and assumed the role of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Roaming, Network Services and Security. In this role, Carames will lead strategy and business execution for the Roaming and Security business units.
itsecuritywire.com
Critical Apache Commons Text Flaw Compared to Log4Shell, But Not as Widespread
A critical security flaw in Apache Commons Text has been compared to the infamous Log4Shell flaw, but experts say it is not as widespread. Apache Commons Text is an open source Java library made specifically for working with strings. Alvaro Munoz, a researcher at GitHub’s Security Lab, identified the library’s...
itsecuritywire.com
Conceal Teams up with Virtual Graffiti to Expand into Australia and New Zealand
Conceal, the leader in Zero Trust isolation and ransomware prevention technology, today announced it is expanding into the Australian and New Zealand markets through a strategic partnership with Virtual Graffiti, a BlueAlly Company and leading provider of IT solutions focused on IT security, network, storage and cloud. “We’ve partnered with...
itsecuritywire.com
European VC Firm Acquires Hex-Rays from IDA Pro Owner
European venture capital and private equity firm Smartfin on has announced a deal to acquire Hex-Rays, the Belgian company behind the widely deployed IDA Pro software disassembler. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, but according to Smartfin, Ilfak Guilfanov, the creator of IDA Pro, joined a group of...
itsecuritywire.com
Implementing Critical Countermeasures to Keep Sophisticated Threat Actors at Bay
Threat actors have become more sophisticated over the past few years, but organizations have fallen behind in putting in place the essential countermeasure controls. Businesses are struggling with escalating costs, including skyrocketing cyber insurance premiums. The rising cost is partly attributable to an increase in business interruption costs, which are primarily impacted by the ability of threat actors to locate and delete backups and production data within an organization, delaying prompt recovery.
itsecuritywire.com
Strivacity and TransUnion Collaborater to Simplify Identity Verification for Customer Sign-In Journeys
Strivacity, the company aiming to make customer sign-in journeys entirely forgettable, has announced a new partnership with TransUnion. The partnership combines Strivacity’s native identity verification capabilities with TransUnion’s TruValidate Global Fraud Solutions. Strivacity customers can now confidently validate the identity of users using TransUnion, which provides a comprehensive view of each consumer by linking proprietary data, personal data, device identifiers, and online behaviors.
itsecuritywire.com
New PowerShell Backdoor Emerges as Part of Windows Update
Cybersecurity firm SafeBreach has issued a warning about a new PowerShell backdoor that disguises itself as part of the Windows update process to remain fully undetected. The backdoor is distributed through a malicious Word document that appears to be linked to a spear-phishing lure based on a LinkedIn job application and is controlled by a knowledgeable, unidentified threat actor. The document’s macro code drops a PowerShell script onto the victim’s computer when it is opened. It then creates a scheduled task that appears to be a Windows update and runs the script from a phony update folder.
itsecuritywire.com
Intersec introduces Trela, an innovative alert solution for local authorities in addition to FR-Alert, dedicated to risk prevention and management
Intersec supports companies and public institutions in their digital revolution, in the field of public security. The Ministry of the Interior entrusted the company with the deployment of FR-Alert throughout the territory. This new tool makes it possible to send any citizen with a mobile phone an alert related to a nearby risk. Convinced that the local level is synonymous with proximity and trust for all citizens, Intersec wishes to enable local authorities to seize a new prevention and risk management solution to complement the action of the State. and prefectures: Trela.
Comments / 0