Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Sheriff: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting reportedly pointed gun at deputies

A man involved in a domestic dispute was killed Wednesday after pointing his weapon at deputies, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff. Sheriff Joey East released a statement on social media about 10 a.m. Thursday, providing more context to the incident that has lead to a Mississippi State Bureau of Investigations probe into the officer-involved shooting.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Suspect taken into custody after multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash involving several cars Friday evening. Deputies were alerted about a stolen car heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline Road and Holmes Road. The car struck several cars at the intersection before crashing at Riverdale and...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Lafayette County hostage suspect killed in shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lafayette County. The shooting, which involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, happened around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Highway 334. According to deputies, they received a call about a man arguing with a […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Oxford woman accused of shooting man during domestic incident

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a man. The shooting happened on Tuesday, October 18 just before 11:00 a.m. on Molly Barr Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, and has […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

VIDEO: Community reacts to an officer involved shooting in Oxford

People from Oxford share their emotions regarding officer involved shooting. DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

One person dead in Lafayette County standoff

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - More information has been released about an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Lafayette County. According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a domestic call at approximately 10:43 p.m. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address; however,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD Investigating Shooting Off Molly Barr Road

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex off Molly Barr Road this morning. The call came in around 11 a.m. One person was taken into custody and one was transported to the hospital. According to OPD, there is no further threat. Unconfirmed reports...
actionnews5.com

Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turns into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. 40-year-old Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

DeSoto County man gets prison for racist threats

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A DeSoto County man will spend two and half years in prison for racist threats, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Aubrey Suzuki, 21, of Nesbit, used an encrypted messaging platform to communicate with members of a white nationalist organization. He made threats to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man injured after officer-involved shooting at Southaven restaurant

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting involving an officer at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. Employees coming to work at Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant on Airways in Southaven wouldn’t talk about Friday night’s shooting that left a […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS

