KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny, warm and windy today. Southerly gusts up to 30 mph. High 82. Fire weather conditions will remain elevated Saturday and Sunday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny, warm and very wind both afternoons with southerly gusts of 30 to 45 mph. The strongest winds will impact outdoor plans and driving Sunday afternoon. An isolated, strong thunderstorm is possible Sunday night west of I-35 across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Rain chances will increase through the day on Monday with chillier air. High 69. Rain chances lingering into Tuesday with highs only in the 50s. Mostly sunny and chilly Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. Rain chances return next Friday.

