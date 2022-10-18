Read full article on original website
Vehicle accident on Turner Turnpike slows down traffic
A vehicle accident on the Eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike is causing traffic to slow-down.
1 Trapped In Vehicle Following Crash On Turner Turnpike In Jones
One person was trapped inside of their vehicle Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Jones. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike in-between North Post Road and North Anderson Road. The driver lost control and hit a median, according to authorities on the scene. Jim...
KOCO
Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead
NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
Stillwater Collision Leaves 2 Cyclists Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision near North Jardot Road near East Airport Road in Stillwater where a driver struck two cyclists at around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Charles Snyder by the OHP, was driving northbound on North Jardot Road when his vehicle...
Vehicle Crashes Into SE OKC Building
Authorities are responding to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near Southeast 89th Street and the I-35 Frontage Road. The conditions of the people involved are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
OHP: Fatal collision on Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters Respond To Residential Fire In SW OKC
OKCFD has confirmed the fire in a residential building near Southwest 25th Street and South Portland Avenue has been extinguished. The department had initially moved to respond to the fire after they received a call around 6:30 a.m. The oklahoma city Police Department also responded to assist with traffic control...
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Stillwater Crash
The suspect in connection to a deadly Stillwater crash has been arrested by Stillwater Police. Stillwater Police said they responded to the scene on Oct. 15 at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said Luke House was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State...
4 Juveniles Arrested Following Mustang Pursuit, Police Say
Five people were arrested Thursday morning after a chase near Mustang. Initial reports said the chase started north of Mustang, near South Czech Hall Road and Southwest 59th Street, according to authorities. “Once we made contact with the subjects, they chose to attempt to allude the officers and took off...
kswo.com
Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
“It’s time to get out,” Residents raddled after fourth homicide of 2022 occurs near SE OKC neighborhood
Residents in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood are raddled after yet a deadly shooting in the area.
Police: Man shot, killed at southeast OKC motel
Officials are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Del City man telling drivers to slow down in his neighborhood amid I-40 construction
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Del City resident Hunter Straw is raising the alarm over speeding in his neighborhood. According to him, drivers avoiding traffic caused by road work along I-40 are using his street to get to SE 15th St — and putting kids in the area at risk.
OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old
UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely. The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul...
KOCO
Questions remain after woman falls in hole in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Questions remain after a woman fell in a hole in Midwest City. Piles of dirt now cover the random hole in the ground where a woman spent hours waiting for rescue. She was found in the hole screaming on Wednesday afternoon. The woman claimed she...
Woman Caught On Camera Damaging SW OKC Fast Food Restaurant; Police Searching For Suspect
A woman was caught on camera destroying a computer ordering system at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police need help identifying the woman in the video. Police said she walked into a fast food restaurant and demanded free food. When she didn't get it, she...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
KOCO
Crews respond to large commercial fire in Grady County
Grady County, Okla. — Crews responded to a large commercial fire in Grady County. Police say the call came in before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Rodney Gregory, who's the interim chief with the Grady County Fire Department says his family rents the property right next to this fire. "We...
Woman Rescued From Unmarked Hole In Midwest City
A person was rescued from a hole Wednesday afternoon in Midwest City. The woman was taken out of the hole near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Midwest City fire officials said the woman was taken into an ambulance. It is not yet known if she will be transported to a local hospital.
Woman Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say
A woman was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said. Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.
