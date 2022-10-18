ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones, OK

KOCO

Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead

NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to large commercial fire in Grady County

Grady County, Okla. — Crews responded to a large commercial fire in Grady County. Police say the call came in before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Rodney Gregory, who's the interim chief with the Grady County Fire Department says his family rents the property right next to this fire. "We...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

