Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New York
While New York is known for its abundance of amazing tourist attractions, natural beauty, and vibrant small towns and cities, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Four New York Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
Sometimes you what a meal fast. You don't want to lose the quality though. Where can you find the best restaurants for quick eats across New York State and America? Four New York restaurants just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. It doesn't matter...
Sneak Peek: New York State Park Turns Into ‘Forbidden Forest Wizardry Hotspot’
A New York State Park in the Hudson Valley has officially been transformed into a "forbidden forest" which is expected to be a "hotspot" for wizards. A Harry Potter interactive experience is opening to the public this weekend in Westchester County, New York. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience Comes...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Most Haunted Abandoned Cemetery Open for One Day Only in New York
There's an abandoned cemetery in New York some say is so haunted that once you enter you can never leave. Forest Park Cemetery is located in Brunswick, New York, and is said to have begun in 1856. It was first incorporated in 1897 after a group of businessmen bought the property with plans to turn it into a park-like experience with winding trails, and a large receiving tomb near the entrance.
This Former Upstate New York Asylum Is Considered One of the Scariest Places in the World
It has been called the most haunted place in the entire state of New York as well as one of the scariest places in the world, and if you dare, you can be placed on a three-hour psych hold within its walls. Opened on January 1, 1827, the Rolling Hills...
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
‘Aggressive’ Flu Spreading Faster In New York Than Most Of U.S.
Health officials are warning the public because the flu is spreading more in New York State than in most of the United States. Flu season normally really starts up in December and peaks in February. However, the CDC is seeing a surprising increase in cases earlier than normal. Flu Season...
How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York
So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Did You Know The World’s Longest Nonstop Flights Are From New York?
Have you ever wondered what are some of the world's longest flights? Would you be surprised to learn that the top 2 fly out of New York State?. Would the longest flight for you be ten hours? How about 15 hours? The world's longest flights are actually a few hours longer than that.
iheart.com
Buffalo Judge Blocks Church Gun Ban in New York State
A federal judge in Buffalo is blocking the state from banning guns in church. The judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order against the law that forbids guns in places of worship. Last week, two church leaders sued the state, saying the law ran counter to the gun rights spelled...
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State
The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
39 Stunning Pictures Of This Upstate New York Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Vacation
If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Maybe you're looking to surprise your significant other with a romantic getaway. Maybe you want to enjoy the beautiful fall colors, snow outside, or summer weather. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld.
Even With Long Hours, This Central NY Firefighter Is Always A Dad First
It seems first responders never stop working and serving their community. That's certainly the case when it comes to Scott. Here's a guy that's not only committed to his job and community, but more importantly to his family. Scott is a Corrections Officer at Oneida County Jail, where he has to work long mandated hours. Though he misses his family, especially his one year-old son, he's proud to put in the hard work to support them.
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
New York State Ranks #3 In America On This Very Harsh List
Let's face it: we all have our own feelings about where we live. New York State, some would argue, is one of the worst places to live. (YET, we still choose to live here for whatever reason.) And truly, there's no denying that some here in our area really hate it.
