2023 OL Zechariah Owens Once Again Committed to Clemson

After decommitting last week, 2023 OL Zechariah Owens is back in the fold with the Tigers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Zechariah Owens is back in the fold.

After decommitting last week , the 2023 OL is once again committed to Clemson.

"Feels great to be back home and can't wait to be home in January," Owens said via Twitter.

The 6-foot-7, 350-pound prospect, out of Eagles Christian Landing (Mcdonough, Ga.) originally committed to the Tigers back in July, before deciding to back off and open things back up last week.

Owens then took an unofficial visit to Florida State and watched as the Tigers knocked off the Seminoles 34-28. However, the visit did not meet expectations, as the blue-chip prospect quickly realized Clemson was where he wanted to be.

With Owens now back in, the Tigers are back at 20 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, which currently ranks seventh in the country. Clemson currently has three OL commits, with Ian Reed and Harris Sewell also committed. The staff would like to add a fourth if they can find a tackle that checks all of the boxes.

DJ Chester, a high school teammate of Owens, was offered last month but has yet to visit. It remains to be seen whether he actually takes one. Spencer Fano, out of Timpview (Provo, Ut.) was also offered last week after Owens decommitted and he is expected to take an official to Clemson at some point in November.

