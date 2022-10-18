ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
Motley Fool

9 Little-Known Perks of a Hulu Subscription

Hulu is part of a new wave of entertainment. Cutting the cable cord and switching to a streaming service can help you save money. Since 2008, Hulu has grown from a relatively small streaming service to a juggernaut. Hulu offers subscription options for every budget. To quote the lyrical genius...
Deadline

Netflix Won’t Give Guidance For Paid Subscribers After This Quarter As Revenue Becomes “Primary Top-Line Metric”

Netflix said Tuesday that its closely watched paid membership number is becoming “just one component” of total revenue growth, so starting in the fourth quarter it will stop offering forward-looking subscriber forecasts. Shares of Netflix – and other streamers – are highly sensitive to subscriber adds, or lack thereof. The street and the industry are trying to shift that to look at ales and profits. Netflix is now adding a new tier with advertising, becoming a multi-revenue story.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Variety

Netflix Will Stop Providing Subscriber Forecasts Starting With Q1 2023

Netflix will no longer share projected subscriber targets in upcoming earnings reports — a closely tracked metric among investors — as the company looks to shift the narrative to its financial performance. Starting with Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report in January 2023, it will not provide guidance for...
CNBC

Why Amazon employees near Albany were divided about joining a union

Amazon workers in Albany voted against joining a union, marking the latest setback for the fledgling Amazon Labor Union, which has sought to replicate its historic win at a Staten Island facility. Workers who voted for the union argued employees should have greater say in company policies and cited the...
ALBANY, NY
TechCrunch

Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies

Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
TechCrunch

General Atlantic eyes increasing stake in Amazon-backed insurtech Acko

The New York-headquartered growth equity investor is positioning to lead a new financing round of about $100 million in the Indian startup, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the details are private. The new round — which is shaping up to be nearly entirely financed by existing backers — is likely to move ahead at a nearly flat valuation of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, one of the sources said.
TechCrunch

Amazon says fear of Google putting off vendors from TV hardware partnership

The revelation, officially shared by Amazon for the first time, was made by the company’s unit in India to the Competition Commission of India as part the antitrust watchdog’s years-long investigation into Google over claims that it abuses the dominant position in Android. Google does abuse its dominant position in Android, the regulator said Thursday in a statement, slapping a $162 million fine.
The Associated Press

LidarSwiss Deploys Cepton Lidar for High-Fidelity Mapping and Smart Analytics on the Fly

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it is working with LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH (“LidarSwiss”) to deploy its lidar technology in a drone-based mapping and analytics solution for infrastructure management and engineering design applications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trilio Extends Industry-Leading Integration for Red Hat OpenShift Anywhere, Across Any Cloud or Use Case

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced it has extended its comprehensive support for Red Hat OpenShift by introducing several enhancements with the release of TrilioVault for Kubernetes (TVK) v3.0. These new capabilities build on the company’s objective of providing the most integrated experience for OpenShift customers across the Red Hat suite of capabilities and deployment options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005193/en/ Company announces Kubernetes fleet management capabilities aligned with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM) and support for OpenShift services on AWS and Microsoft Azure. (Graphic: Trilio)
People

Freddie Prinze Jr. Makes Romantic Comedy Return in Netflix's Christmas with You Trailer

Christmas with You begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 17 Freddie Prinze Jr. is getting back into his romantic comedy groove just in time for Christmas. On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming holiday film Christmas with You, which stars Prinze Jr., 46, as a music teacher and father who falls in love with his daughter's favorite pop star. The role makes for the actor's first romantic comedy since he appeared in the 2012 television movie Happy Valley, according to Prinze Jr.'s IMDb page. The holiday movie's trailer teases the love...

Comments / 0

Community Policy