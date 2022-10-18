Read full article on original website
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
9 Little-Known Perks of a Hulu Subscription
Hulu is part of a new wave of entertainment. Cutting the cable cord and switching to a streaming service can help you save money. Since 2008, Hulu has grown from a relatively small streaming service to a juggernaut. Hulu offers subscription options for every budget. To quote the lyrical genius...
Netflix password-sharing crackdown will roll out globally in ‘early 2023’ — and here’s how it could work
Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023. After giving users the ability to transfer their profiles to new accounts, the streamer says it will start letting subscribers create sub-accounts starting next year in line with its plans to “monetize account sharing” more widely. This...
Netflix Won’t Give Guidance For Paid Subscribers After This Quarter As Revenue Becomes “Primary Top-Line Metric”
Netflix said Tuesday that its closely watched paid membership number is becoming “just one component” of total revenue growth, so starting in the fourth quarter it will stop offering forward-looking subscriber forecasts. Shares of Netflix – and other streamers – are highly sensitive to subscriber adds, or lack thereof. The street and the industry are trying to shift that to look at ales and profits. Netflix is now adding a new tier with advertising, becoming a multi-revenue story.
Netflix to begin monetizing account sharing in early 2023
Netflix will allow users to create sub-accounts if they want to pay for family and friends. Borrowers will also be able to transfer their profile into their own account.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Netflix Will Stop Providing Subscriber Forecasts Starting With Q1 2023
Netflix will no longer share projected subscriber targets in upcoming earnings reports — a closely tracked metric among investors — as the company looks to shift the narrative to its financial performance. Starting with Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report in January 2023, it will not provide guidance for...
Why Amazon employees near Albany were divided about joining a union
Amazon workers in Albany voted against joining a union, marking the latest setback for the fledgling Amazon Labor Union, which has sought to replicate its historic win at a Staten Island facility. Workers who voted for the union argued employees should have greater say in company policies and cited the...
FedEx is reassuring holiday shippers and retailers it can deliver for peak season even after major cost cuts
FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere tells CNBC that the logistics company can meet the demand of peak holiday season despite recent cuts to worker hours, Express delivery flights and facilities. FedEx, which recently warned of "global volume softness," is flexing its existing labor force rather than bringing on holiday...
CD Projekt confirms there are no plans for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2
Despite its success, Netflix's Cyberpunk anime was always planned as a one-off.
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
General Atlantic eyes increasing stake in Amazon-backed insurtech Acko
The New York-headquartered growth equity investor is positioning to lead a new financing round of about $100 million in the Indian startup, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the details are private. The new round — which is shaping up to be nearly entirely financed by existing backers — is likely to move ahead at a nearly flat valuation of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, one of the sources said.
Adobe introduces new collaboration with AI in Photoshop
The new innovative features allow for advanced image editing using artificial intelligence.
Amazon says fear of Google putting off vendors from TV hardware partnership
The revelation, officially shared by Amazon for the first time, was made by the company’s unit in India to the Competition Commission of India as part the antitrust watchdog’s years-long investigation into Google over claims that it abuses the dominant position in Android. Google does abuse its dominant position in Android, the regulator said Thursday in a statement, slapping a $162 million fine.
LidarSwiss Deploys Cepton Lidar for High-Fidelity Mapping and Smart Analytics on the Fly
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it is working with LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH (“LidarSwiss”) to deploy its lidar technology in a drone-based mapping and analytics solution for infrastructure management and engineering design applications.
Trilio Extends Industry-Leading Integration for Red Hat OpenShift Anywhere, Across Any Cloud or Use Case
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced it has extended its comprehensive support for Red Hat OpenShift by introducing several enhancements with the release of TrilioVault for Kubernetes (TVK) v3.0. These new capabilities build on the company’s objective of providing the most integrated experience for OpenShift customers across the Red Hat suite of capabilities and deployment options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005193/en/ Company announces Kubernetes fleet management capabilities aligned with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM) and support for OpenShift services on AWS and Microsoft Azure. (Graphic: Trilio)
Freddie Prinze Jr. Makes Romantic Comedy Return in Netflix's Christmas with You Trailer
Christmas with You begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 17 Freddie Prinze Jr. is getting back into his romantic comedy groove just in time for Christmas. On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming holiday film Christmas with You, which stars Prinze Jr., 46, as a music teacher and father who falls in love with his daughter's favorite pop star. The role makes for the actor's first romantic comedy since he appeared in the 2012 television movie Happy Valley, according to Prinze Jr.'s IMDb page. The holiday movie's trailer teases the love...
'The Sims 4' Players Will Soon Have a New Platform Where They Can Get Custom Content
Custom content has long been a staple part of creating the perfect build in The Sims 4. While this custom content is not officially licensed by EA, mods have become part of what makes the game particularly fun. The biggest downside to adding this content to your copy of the...
Apple stores begin selling exterior door lock that can be unlocked by tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch
Apple stores in the U.S. are now selling an exterior door lock that can be unlocked by a user's Apple Watch or iPhone. When the $329 Level Lock+ is installed in a door, users can unlock and relock their homes using Apple Home Key. The Level Lock+ is the first...
