GamesRadar

Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written

Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
102.5 The Bone

Freddy Krueger From The ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Movies Called Me To Talk Scary Stuff And Halloween

Robert Englund is probably the most well-known horror actor, since he’s one of the few who play a recurring role, and one where the killer isn’t always wearing a mask. Freddy Krueger has been a household name since Robert brought him to life in the original Nightmare On Elm Street movie. But he’s also done a ton of other roles including lots of cartoon voice acting, and many other roles. Check out a career retrospective from IMDB.
fanthatracks.com

Star Wars: Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) lands 21st October

Fresh, adventurous, uniquely altering the opening credit music episode by episode and layering in new sounds to the Star Wars musical journey few could have anticipated, it’s as bold as the show itself so the news that music from episodes 1 to 4 lands tomorrow (21st October) is very welcome indeed.
fanthatracks.com

Michelle Rejwan to leave Lucasfilm role as SVP Live Action Development & Production

Interesting news comes from Lucasfilm as Michelle Rejwan announces she is stepping down from her SVP Live Action Development & Production role at Lucasfilm to return to her prior role as a full-time producer. Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She...
murphysmultiverse.com

‘Werewolf by Night’ Concept Art Reveals Monster in Color

Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, was unique for quite a few reasons. Chief among them, however, was the short film’s commitment to displaying its dark new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe almost entirely in black and white. The spooky aesthetic helped cement the monsters of the world as memorable figures in the MCU’s character roster, but the visual filter wasn’t always going to be a part of the project. It took director Michael Giacchino a few tries to convince Marvel boss Kevin Feige to make the switch away from their traditional look, and in that time, it seems a few passes were made at designing the titular werewolf for a story told in full color.
Polygon

Silent Hill is getting a new movie to reboot the franchise

Silent Hill’s movie franchise is getting a reboot. During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission announcement stream, which revealed a new remake of the game Silent Hill 2, the company also announced that it’s bringing the franchise back to theaters with a totally reimagined film. Return to Silent Hill will be helmed by the director of the original 2006 Silent Hill movie.
The Guardian

‘It’s a way to bring my mum and dad back’: Steven Spielberg on the new wave of cine-memoirs

Around 10 years ago, during the making of his stirring political period picture Lincoln, Steven Spielberg began to realise that there was another story he needed to tell. For the director whose career had taken him from the battlefields of the first and second world wars to the New Jersey frontline of the War of the Worlds; from a dinosaur theme park in Central America to a confinement camp in Japanese-occupied China, sources of inspiration were bound only by the limits of imagination. But, as Spielberg revealed at the Toronto film festival last month, the time had finally come to look inwards, to explore his own life story.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Variety

Monica Bellucci at Lumière Festival: Beauty Only Lasts Five Minutes If There’s Nothing Behind

Monica Bellucci was among the guests of honor at the 14th edition of the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, where the Paris-based Italian icon discussed her latest film, “The Girl in the Fountain,” and looked back on her career.  In “The Girl in the Fountain,” which alternates archival footage of Hollywood icon Anita Ekberg with the story of Bellucci, the Italian actress retraces Ekberg’s frailties and choices, reflecting on what it feels like to be an icon. The Swedish-born star was immortalized in Federico Fellini’s film, which sees her character wade into the Trevi fountain followed by Marcello Mastroianni.  “Through my eyes, you find out who...
fanthatracks.com

This Week In Star Wars: Andor and the Eye and Galactic Pals Return

This week in Star Wars, the adorable Star Wars Galactic Pals are back, we get ready to Bring Home the Galaxy, and grab a cuppa for episode 6 of Andor streaming now on Disney+. Plus, we chat with the cast of Andor about the storytelling of the series. Visit Star...
fanthatracks.com

Ewan McGregor at Comic Con Scotland 2022

Fantha Tracks headed to Scotland for Comic Con Scotland on the 8th and 9th of October 2022, where amongst the guests was Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor. To read more, check out our Comic Con Scotland review where Paul Naylor and friends walk the halls of the show and meet Ewan.
fanthatracks.com

Good Morning Tatooine – ‘Andor’ Episode 7 – In Review

Join Brian Cameron and Mark Newbold on Good Morning Tatooine as they review this weeks episode of ‘Andor.’. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted By: Brian Cameron. Guest: Mark Newbold. Learn More at...
fanthatracks.com

Star Wars: Andor: Inside look at Episodes 4-6

Diego Luna & Tony Gilroy give an inside look at the tense and visually stunning episodes 4-6. New episodes of #Andor streaming Wednesdays only on Disney+. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
fanthatracks.com

Remembering Carrie Fisher on the 66th anniversary of her birth

Carrie Fisher would have been – should have been – 66 today, and while we still mourn her passing as the years go by the fun, ascorbic, witty woman she was and always will be shines ever brighter. Given that let’s celebrate the love and watch Carrie at her best, lovably roasting George Lucas at his AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony back in 2005.
fanthatracks.com

Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue

Limited to 1000 pieces, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU for $300.00 and available now, this is the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue from Gentle Giant, ready to negotiate a great spot in your collection.
wegotthiscovered.com

A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out

Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.

