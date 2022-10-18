Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, was unique for quite a few reasons. Chief among them, however, was the short film’s commitment to displaying its dark new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe almost entirely in black and white. The spooky aesthetic helped cement the monsters of the world as memorable figures in the MCU’s character roster, but the visual filter wasn’t always going to be a part of the project. It took director Michael Giacchino a few tries to convince Marvel boss Kevin Feige to make the switch away from their traditional look, and in that time, it seems a few passes were made at designing the titular werewolf for a story told in full color.

7 DAYS AGO