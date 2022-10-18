Read full article on original website
New Netflix horror series just broke world record for most jump scares in single episode
A new Netflix horror series has more jump scares in a single episode than any other TV show - despite its creator previously being vocal about hating them. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get your teeth into a spooky new show and Netflix has got your back.
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
Freddy Krueger From The ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Movies Called Me To Talk Scary Stuff And Halloween
Robert Englund is probably the most well-known horror actor, since he’s one of the few who play a recurring role, and one where the killer isn’t always wearing a mask. Freddy Krueger has been a household name since Robert brought him to life in the original Nightmare On Elm Street movie. But he’s also done a ton of other roles including lots of cartoon voice acting, and many other roles. Check out a career retrospective from IMDB.
Star Wars: Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) lands 21st October
Fresh, adventurous, uniquely altering the opening credit music episode by episode and layering in new sounds to the Star Wars musical journey few could have anticipated, it’s as bold as the show itself so the news that music from episodes 1 to 4 lands tomorrow (21st October) is very welcome indeed.
Michelle Rejwan to leave Lucasfilm role as SVP Live Action Development & Production
Interesting news comes from Lucasfilm as Michelle Rejwan announces she is stepping down from her SVP Live Action Development & Production role at Lucasfilm to return to her prior role as a full-time producer. Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She...
"The War Of The Worlds": At The Movies, On Radio, And On TV
Before it was remade as a television mini-series, and a 2005 feature film starring Tom Cruise, The War of the Worlds, first became a hit in 1953 on the big screen with the original sci-fi motion picture starring Gene Berry and Anne Robinson.
‘Werewolf by Night’ Concept Art Reveals Monster in Color
Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, was unique for quite a few reasons. Chief among them, however, was the short film’s commitment to displaying its dark new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe almost entirely in black and white. The spooky aesthetic helped cement the monsters of the world as memorable figures in the MCU’s character roster, but the visual filter wasn’t always going to be a part of the project. It took director Michael Giacchino a few tries to convince Marvel boss Kevin Feige to make the switch away from their traditional look, and in that time, it seems a few passes were made at designing the titular werewolf for a story told in full color.
Silent Hill is getting a new movie to reboot the franchise
Silent Hill’s movie franchise is getting a reboot. During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission announcement stream, which revealed a new remake of the game Silent Hill 2, the company also announced that it’s bringing the franchise back to theaters with a totally reimagined film. Return to Silent Hill will be helmed by the director of the original 2006 Silent Hill movie.
‘It’s a way to bring my mum and dad back’: Steven Spielberg on the new wave of cine-memoirs
Around 10 years ago, during the making of his stirring political period picture Lincoln, Steven Spielberg began to realise that there was another story he needed to tell. For the director whose career had taken him from the battlefields of the first and second world wars to the New Jersey frontline of the War of the Worlds; from a dinosaur theme park in Central America to a confinement camp in Japanese-occupied China, sources of inspiration were bound only by the limits of imagination. But, as Spielberg revealed at the Toronto film festival last month, the time had finally come to look inwards, to explore his own life story.
Monica Bellucci at Lumière Festival: Beauty Only Lasts Five Minutes If There’s Nothing Behind
Monica Bellucci was among the guests of honor at the 14th edition of the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, where the Paris-based Italian icon discussed her latest film, “The Girl in the Fountain,” and looked back on her career. In “The Girl in the Fountain,” which alternates archival footage of Hollywood icon Anita Ekberg with the story of Bellucci, the Italian actress retraces Ekberg’s frailties and choices, reflecting on what it feels like to be an icon. The Swedish-born star was immortalized in Federico Fellini’s film, which sees her character wade into the Trevi fountain followed by Marcello Mastroianni. “Through my eyes, you find out who...
This Week In Star Wars: Andor and the Eye and Galactic Pals Return
This week in Star Wars, the adorable Star Wars Galactic Pals are back, we get ready to Bring Home the Galaxy, and grab a cuppa for episode 6 of Andor streaming now on Disney+. Plus, we chat with the cast of Andor about the storytelling of the series. Visit Star...
Ewan McGregor at Comic Con Scotland 2022
Fantha Tracks headed to Scotland for Comic Con Scotland on the 8th and 9th of October 2022, where amongst the guests was Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor. To read more, check out our Comic Con Scotland review where Paul Naylor and friends walk the halls of the show and meet Ewan.
Good Morning Tatooine – ‘Andor’ Episode 7 – In Review
Join Brian Cameron and Mark Newbold on Good Morning Tatooine as they review this weeks episode of ‘Andor.’. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted By: Brian Cameron. Guest: Mark Newbold. Learn More at...
Star Wars: Andor: Inside look at Episodes 4-6
Diego Luna & Tony Gilroy give an inside look at the tense and visually stunning episodes 4-6. New episodes of #Andor streaming Wednesdays only on Disney+. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Jamie Lee Curtis Cries as She Listens to Horror Fans Thank Her for the ‘Halloween’ Film Series
Jamie Lee Curtis is saying goodbye to her Halloween franchise, and the scream queen recently got emotional in a new Instagram video, where horror fans thanked her for the work she's done in the slasher series. On October 14, the 13th installment— Halloween Ends—landed in theaters and on Peacock. And...
Remembering Carrie Fisher on the 66th anniversary of her birth
Carrie Fisher would have been – should have been – 66 today, and while we still mourn her passing as the years go by the fun, ascorbic, witty woman she was and always will be shines ever brighter. Given that let’s celebrate the love and watch Carrie at her best, lovably roasting George Lucas at his AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony back in 2005.
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue
Limited to 1000 pieces, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU for $300.00 and available now, this is the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue from Gentle Giant, ready to negotiate a great spot in your collection.
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
Where to Watch and Stream Bringing Godzilla Down to Size: The Art of Japanese Special Effects Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Bringing Godzilla Down to Size: The Art of Japanese Special Effects right now? Read on to find out!. Bringing Godzilla Down to Size: The Art of Japanese Special Effects. Cast: Alex Cox Yasuyuki Inoue Tsutomu Kitagawa Hiroshi Koizumi Haruo Nakajima. Genres:...
