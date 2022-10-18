ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Gas Watch: Glendale pump prices up 13% in 1 month

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoL6F_0idtvifM00

Gas prices around Glendale are still on the rise. But this year has shown that it could be worse, if that’s any comfort.

On Tuesday, AAA reports a national average of $3.870 for a gallon of regular gas, and a state average of $4.455.

Glendale is above both, and prices at local pumps around town are up since the Independent’s last check one month ago. According to a check Tuesday, Autoblog, a Yahoo-owned automotive news and car website that charts 10 pumps in the city of Glendale, local pump prices are up an average of 15.9% since Sept. 18.

According to AAA, meanwhile, Tuesday shows an average price per pump in Glendale of $4.768 for regular gas, $5.388 for premium, and $5.305 for diesel. Those prices are less than one week ago for regular ($4.994) and premium ($5.571), but diesel is up from one week ago ($5.267).

Tuesday’s prices are also up from one month ago ($4.115, $4.624, $4.861, respectively) and are considerably up from one year ago ($3.353, $3.916, $3.417).

The highest prices Glendale has yet seen were the $5.715 for a gallon of unleaded on June 15 and the $5.935 for diesel on June 18.

The cheapest pump in town as of Tuesday, per Autoblog, is $4.49 at the QuikTrip at 5082 NW Grand Ave., and even that price for regular is up 13.1% since Sept. 18.

AAA

(Data for Glendale as of Oct. 18)

Current Avg.: $4.768 (regular), $5.121 (mid), $5.388 (premium), $5.305 (diesel)

Yesterday Avg.: $4.793 (regular), $5.137 (mid), $5.390 (premium), $5.313 (diesel)

Week Ago Avg.: $4.994 (regular), $5.311 (mid), $5.571 (premium), $5.267 (diesel)

Month Ago Avg.: $4.115 (regular), $4.364 (mid), $4.624 (premium), $4.861 (diesel)

Year Ago Avg.: $3.353 (regular), $3.675 (mid), $3.916 (premium), $3.417 (diesel)

Autoblog

(Data for Glendale as of Oct. 17. Data for Sept. 18 in parentheses.)

QuikTrip, 5082 NW Grand Ave. — $4.49 ($3.97) Up 13.1%

QuikTrip, 8045 N. 51st Ave. — $4.64 ($3.97) Up 16.9%

Country Market, 6108 W. Northern Ave. — $4.69 ($4.29) Up 9.3%

Circle K, 5907 W. Bethany Home Road — $4.75 ($3.97) Up 19.7%

Circle K, 5880 W. Camelback Road — $4.75 ($3.97) Up 19.7%

Circle K, 6002 NW Grand Ave. — $4.79 ($3.97) Up 20.7%

QuikTrip, 6702 W. Glendale Ave. — $4.79 ($3.98) Up 20.4%

Circle K, 6937 N. 75th Ave. — $4.80 ($3.97) Up 21%

The Carioca Co, 6705 W. Bethany Home Road — $4.89 ($4.39) Up 11.4%

Chevron, 5105 W. Glendale Ave. — $4.89 ($4.59) Up 6.5%

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbex.com

Nikola Buys 920 Acres in West Valley

Alternative-fuel truck manufacturer Nikola Corporation has paid $16.5M for a 920-acre site in south Buckeye west of SR 85. The purchaser was listed as Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC, represented by Peak Group LLC. The seller was Hardison Farms. Nikola currently produces battery-powered semitrucks and is working to add hydrogen-fueled trucks...
BUCKEYE, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona gas prices expected to fall

The federal government announced that it is releasing gas from the nation’s oil reserves in hopes of countering OPEC’s move to cut back on production. John Treanor with AAA Arizona says gas prices have been falling recently. “There’s been another driving force here and that’s demand. Demand has...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale and Mesa receive millions in emergency rental assistance

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Thursday they have voted to provide a total of nearly $9.2 million for the cities of Glendale and Mesa to go toward emergency rental assistance programs. The money lasts until the end of the year. Both Mesa and Glendale have already started using these millions to help qualified residents avoid being evicted. For both cities, the money came at the perfect time. “Mesa and Glendale have been out of money,” Mesa deputy director of community services Mary Brandon said.
GLENDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Investors dropping home prices by $100K in Phoenix area to attract buyers

Travel insurance company won’t pay Phoenix-area couples after trip was canceled. Phoenix-area couples got travel insurance but say the company won’t pay up after their vacation was canceled so they called On Your Side. Arizonans file FCC complaints over unwanted political messages. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall

Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

Residents Fear Impacts Around BNSF W. Valley Hub

Residents in rural areas included in the City of Surprise’s planning area are expressing growing concern about a master-planned rail hub proposal from BNSF and a number of planned residential developments also proposed for the greater region. Worries range from impacts to the long-standing character of the area to...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix home sales are down 42%, Zillow report says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new report is out by Zillow which is showing how quickly and dramatically home sales in the Valley of the Sun are dropping. As mortgage rates rise to record highs, home sales are decreasing rapidly as fewer families can afford to take on a mortgage. According to Zillow, pending sales are down across the country by nearly 20% from August and by nearly a third over the past year. As of this week, the average home value in the Phoenix market is around $451,000, a decrease of about 6% since May, but up 61.2% since September 2019.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Why Phoenix must replace thousands of water service lines

A new federal requirement means Phoenix will replace thousands of water service lines to reduce the risk of lead exposure in drinking water. The EPA says community water systems, like the city’s, must inventory service lines and publicize information about the materials used. Service lines are small pipes that connect homes to the city’s main line.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
AVONDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Phoenix homeowner at gunpoint

PHOENIX - Silent Witness is searching for a suspect after a Phoenix homeowner was robbed at gunpoint near 40th Street and Camelback Road in September. Police say the victim had arrived at home at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 27. When they went inside, the suspect backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into their driveway and entered the house through the front door.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa smoke shop owner, employee accused of selling thousands of Fentanyl pills

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A months-long investigation uncovered an owner and employee of a Mesa smoke shop selling thousands of Fentanyl pills to undercover officers, police say. The owner of Green Trail Smoke Shop, 31-year-old Casey Lonnie Thornton, and 29-year-old Davonte Jacoree Williams, an employee, were arrested on Thursday.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

VAI resort in Glendale scheduled to open late 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort announced it plans to open by late 2023! The $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort once it’s complete. The luxury resort is named for the Greek beach, Vai Beach, found on the Isle of Crete, where the ancient Minoans made their homes. Company spokespersons say that the resort has been inspired by globally celebrated resorts and will include a variety of luxury experiences for guests.
GLENDALE, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy