Gas Watch: Glendale pump prices up 13% in 1 month

Gas prices around Glendale are still on the rise. But this year has shown that it could be worse, if that’s any comfort.

On Tuesday, AAA reports a national average of $3.870 for a gallon of regular gas, and a state average of $4.455.

Glendale is above both, and prices at local pumps around town are up since the Independent’s last check one month ago. According to a check Tuesday, Autoblog, a Yahoo-owned automotive news and car website that charts 10 pumps in the city of Glendale, local pump prices are up an average of 15.9% since Sept. 18.

According to AAA, meanwhile, Tuesday shows an average price per pump in Glendale of $4.768 for regular gas, $5.388 for premium, and $5.305 for diesel. Those prices are less than one week ago for regular ($4.994) and premium ($5.571), but diesel is up from one week ago ($5.267).

Tuesday’s prices are also up from one month ago ($4.115, $4.624, $4.861, respectively) and are considerably up from one year ago ($3.353, $3.916, $3.417).

The highest prices Glendale has yet seen were the $5.715 for a gallon of unleaded on June 15 and the $5.935 for diesel on June 18.

The cheapest pump in town as of Tuesday, per Autoblog, is $4.49 at the QuikTrip at 5082 NW Grand Ave., and even that price for regular is up 13.1% since Sept. 18.

AAA

(Data for Glendale as of Oct. 18)

Current Avg.: $4.768 (regular), $5.121 (mid), $5.388 (premium), $5.305 (diesel)

Yesterday Avg.: $4.793 (regular), $5.137 (mid), $5.390 (premium), $5.313 (diesel)

Week Ago Avg.: $4.994 (regular), $5.311 (mid), $5.571 (premium), $5.267 (diesel)

Month Ago Avg.: $4.115 (regular), $4.364 (mid), $4.624 (premium), $4.861 (diesel)

Year Ago Avg.: $3.353 (regular), $3.675 (mid), $3.916 (premium), $3.417 (diesel)

Autoblog

(Data for Glendale as of Oct. 17. Data for Sept. 18 in parentheses.)

QuikTrip, 5082 NW Grand Ave. — $4.49 ($3.97) Up 13.1%

QuikTrip, 8045 N. 51st Ave. — $4.64 ($3.97) Up 16.9%

Country Market, 6108 W. Northern Ave. — $4.69 ($4.29) Up 9.3%

Circle K, 5907 W. Bethany Home Road — $4.75 ($3.97) Up 19.7%

Circle K, 5880 W. Camelback Road — $4.75 ($3.97) Up 19.7%

Circle K, 6002 NW Grand Ave. — $4.79 ($3.97) Up 20.7%

QuikTrip, 6702 W. Glendale Ave. — $4.79 ($3.98) Up 20.4%

Circle K, 6937 N. 75th Ave. — $4.80 ($3.97) Up 21%

The Carioca Co, 6705 W. Bethany Home Road — $4.89 ($4.39) Up 11.4%

Chevron, 5105 W. Glendale Ave. — $4.89 ($4.59) Up 6.5%