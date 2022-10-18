Read full article on original website
Emberton, former Kentucky appeals court judge, dies in fire
EDMONTON, Ky. (AP) — Tom Emberton, once a Republican candidate for Kentucky governor and later chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, died Thursday in a house fire, officials said. The fire was discovered around 3:30 a.m., Metcalfe County Coroner Larry Wilson said. Emberton helped get his wife...
Judge postpones trial of former chief of staff to governor
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has postponed the trial of Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff. The Baltimore Sun reports that Roy McGrath asked the judge through his lawyer to postpone the trial because federal prosecutors had handed over more than 8,800 pages of evidence in recent weeks.
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed
One of the 20 people arrested with fanfare under an election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had his case dismissed Friday by a Miami judge, but the governor plans to appeal the ruling. Those arrested had voted in 2020, the first major elections since a state constitutional...
Kentucky House candidate disqualified over filing error
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A candidate for a Louisville district of the Kentucky House has been disqualified from the race for a filing error. The judge ruled that Susan Tyler Witten's signatories did not live in House District 31 when she filed to run for office on Jan. 19, the Courier Journal reported. The legislative redistricting that changed the map took effect the next day.
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
Charleston Gazette-Mail. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Justice best WV gov of all time, just ask him. Gov. Jim Justice is the best chief executive ever to almost grace the halls of the Governor’s Mansion. If you have any doubts, just ask the source of the claim: Gov. Jim Justice.
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. October 19, 2022. Today is the start of early voting for the Nov. 8 election. The ballot includes races for the U.S. House of Representatives, governor, seats in the state Legislature, municipal elections and several proposed amendments to our state constitution. Early voting comes to an end...
4 still hospitalized at burn centers after bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire explosion last week during a party in the Town of Maple Grove, authorities said Thursday. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened late Friday when a 55-gallon...
EPA launches civil rights probe over longstanding water problems in Jackson, Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were...
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Ashland Daily Independent. October 15, 2022. Colorful leaves mark a change of season and the passage of time. They also remind us it’s time for flu shots. This year, again add to the list the COVID-19 booster, especially in light of a new variant, called Omicron BA.5, which is now the dominant strain.
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Times and Democrat. October 16, 2022. Editorial: ‘Tax season’ means money back from S.C. If the calendar were not on October, you could swear this is tax season in South Carolina. A lot of the reason has to do with income tax rebates approved by the General Assembly this year.
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Candidates who decry prison have to realistic solutions. Too bad there is no rulebook that requires the men and women vying for local, state or federal office to be realistic in campaign speeches. If there were such a rule, one could bet the farm there would be fewer office-seekers and shorter glib orations.
US agency to cover matching costs following New Mexico fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will waive cost-sharing requirements for New Mexico farmers and ranchers affected by the largest wildfire in the state’s recorded history. U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján on Thursday announced that the agency will cover cost sharing for emergency forest restoration,...
Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It's not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state's rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a...
Washington's paid family leave premiums to increase Jan. 1
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The payroll premiums on workers' wages to pay for Washington state's paid family and medical leave program will increase on Jan. 1. The state's Employment Security Department announced Thursday that the rate will increase from 0.6% to 0.8% of wages to keep pace with the number of people using the program, with most of the share continuing to be paid by employees.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 9 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 21, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
