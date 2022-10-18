Read full article on original website
Related
batterypower.com
Braves News: Silly Swings, Postseason, more
News continues to be slow on the Braves’ front, as the postseason continues without them and they await the official beginning of the offseason shortly after the conclusion of the World Series. This could be time to work on extensions with the few core players the team hasn’t already extended, such as pending free agent Dansby Swanson or Max Fried. I will say that I would be surprised if Dansby signed an extension at this point with no real risk to him between now and waiting a few more weeks to reach free agency and have competitive bids to play against each other.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Braves ask NL for permission to move to Atlanta
1964 - After just 11 years in Milwaukee, the Braves’ Board of Directors votes to ask the National League for permission to move to Atlanta. Milwaukee County officials sue to block the move. 1996 - Greg Maddux of the Atlanta Braves holds the New York Yankees to six hits...
batterypower.com
Starting Nine: Storylines that will define Braves’ winter
With their earliest postseason exit in three years, and the first time they’d been eliminated by a division rival since 1997, the Atlanta Braves are going into the offseason with far different feelings than they did a year ago. “I’m disappointed,” manager Brian Snitker said during he and general...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta walks off the Mets to return to World Series
1991 - The Braves fall to the Twins, 5-2 in Game 1 of the World Series. Greg Gagne hit a three-run home run off of Charlie Leibrandt in the fifth inning while Jack Morris picked up the victory. 1999 - Kenny Rogers walks Andruw Jones with the bases loaded and...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Four Braves announced as Gold Glove finalists, 2022 home runs, more
Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Dansby Swanson, and Matt Olson join several other notable players as finalists for the Gold Glove Award. The winners will be announced on November 1 at 5 p.m. ET. Catch the announcement live on ESPN. Braves News:. Ronald Acuña Jr. tops the list of the...
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves are well represented among NL Gold Glove finalists
While anyone and everyone would prefer for the Braves to still be playing, this time of year remains exciting in baseball as awards season has arrived. On Thursday, the finalists for the Gold Gloves awards were announced. Four Braves were among the finalists at their respective position. Though the legitimacy of the voting for Gold Gloves is fair to debate, Travis d’Arnaud, Dansby Swanson, Max Fried, and Matt Olson each are being awarded for very good to outstanding defensive campaigns.
batterypower.com
Dansby Swanson, Max Fried among Braves’ Gold Glove Award finalists
Rawlings announced the finalists for their annual Gold Glove Awards Thursday afternoon and the Atlanta Braves were well represented. Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson. Fried is a two-time winner having taken home the honor in 2020 and 2021. Olson is also a two-time winner having won in 2018 and 2019 while with Oakland.
Comments / 0