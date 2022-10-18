ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves News: Silly Swings, Postseason, more

News continues to be slow on the Braves’ front, as the postseason continues without them and they await the official beginning of the offseason shortly after the conclusion of the World Series. This could be time to work on extensions with the few core players the team hasn’t already extended, such as pending free agent Dansby Swanson or Max Fried. I will say that I would be surprised if Dansby signed an extension at this point with no real risk to him between now and waiting a few more weeks to reach free agency and have competitive bids to play against each other.
Starting Nine: Storylines that will define Braves’ winter

With their earliest postseason exit in three years, and the first time they’d been eliminated by a division rival since 1997, the Atlanta Braves are going into the offseason with far different feelings than they did a year ago. “I’m disappointed,” manager Brian Snitker said during he and general...
Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves are well represented among NL Gold Glove finalists

While anyone and everyone would prefer for the Braves to still be playing, this time of year remains exciting in baseball as awards season has arrived. On Thursday, the finalists for the Gold Gloves awards were announced. Four Braves were among the finalists at their respective position. Though the legitimacy of the voting for Gold Gloves is fair to debate, Travis d’Arnaud, Dansby Swanson, Max Fried, and Matt Olson each are being awarded for very good to outstanding defensive campaigns.
Dansby Swanson, Max Fried among Braves’ Gold Glove Award finalists

Rawlings announced the finalists for their annual Gold Glove Awards Thursday afternoon and the Atlanta Braves were well represented. Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson. Fried is a two-time winner having taken home the honor in 2020 and 2021. Olson is also a two-time winner having won in 2018 and 2019 while with Oakland.
