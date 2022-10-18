ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Coby White didn't expect to extend his contract with Chicago

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HF0eD_0idtum5d00

Rob Schaefer: Did Coby White think there was chance of extending w/ Bulls yesterday? “I didn’t. I wasn’t really focused on that. Just play this year out. I put in a lot of work this summer, so let my work show and take it from there. Like I’ve been saying, I’m just here to help my team win.”

Source: Twitter @rob_schaef

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

On basketball front, Coby White said his left knee is feeling better since preseason injury (contusion/bone bruise).

Will wear this brace during games because, in his words, “if I get hit again it’s gonna hurt like hell.” pic.twitter.com/SMhRHVKl8M2:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifnwx_0idtum5d00

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Did Coby White think there was chance of extending w/ Bulls yesterday?

“I didn’t. I wasn’t really focused on that. Just play this year out. I put in a lot of work this summer, so let my work show and take it from there. Like I’ve been saying, I’m just here to help my team win.” – 2:42 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Don’t think anyone was expecting a Coby White extension today, especially after the Rockets went 4 yrs/$82.5 mil for Kevin Porter Jr.

So it appears White will be a restricted free agent next summer and the #Bulls have a potential expiring contract to work with. – 6:45 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White getting some shots up after Bulls practice. Still sporting a brace from left knee contusion in preseason — but Billy Donovan said today team is all clear on injury front (besides Lonzo, of course) pic.twitter.com/8EJWVtTmZ12:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whOqG_0idtum5d00

Western Conference executive: “They need to cut out some salary but obviously they want to do that while also adding someone young to the mix. The Bulls are, again, in the market for depth at the position so there is a possibility, though they do not want to mess with the luxury tax either. But that could be a Coby White destination. Dallas is just trying to get better players across the board. They can give up an unprotected pick for him and match up the salaries. Kyle’s still fairly young (27) and that has appeal for a team like Dallas. And Brooklyn, I don’t think they’re done. They like their young guys but let’s face it, the clock on this team is running short and they need to win now. Cam Thomas or Day’Ron Sharpe, someone like that would be a draw for the Wizards.” -via Heavy.com / October 8, 2022

KC Johnson: Coby White practiced fully. MRI clean. Plans to play Friday vs. Nuggets. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 6, 2022

Mike McGraw: Coby White says he participated in full practice, knee doesn’t hurt enough not to play. #Bulls -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / October 6, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare

For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He was terrific': Pacers' Andrew Nembhard impresses in NBA debut

Andrew Nembhard was a healthy scratch from the lineup in the Indiana Pacers‘ season opener but stepped in and performed on Friday when his number was called. Nembhard produced 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 137-134 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He went 5-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-7 from 3-point range, in a team-high 30 minutes off of the bench.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Armando Bacot sports ‘new hairdo’ ahead of 2022-23 season

It’s no secret that center Armando Bacot loves the University of North Carolina. After committing to UNC over Duke, Bacot has developed into one of the best players in the nation and he’s back for a fourth season to ‘run it back’ with his teammates. But before the season gets underway in a few weeks, Bacot has made a bit of a change. On Friday, Bacot took to Twitter to have a little bit of fun before the season starts. He posted a photo of himself with a ‘new haircut’, showing his love for UNC with a dyed look in Carolina Blue: It’s finally here ! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/md95VrOUux — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) October 21, 2022 Last year, Bacot posted a photo similar with his arms photoshopped to make his muscles even bigger. And this year, it’s a little more believable. The Tar Heels tip off their season in a few weeks. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy