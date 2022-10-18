Coby White didn't expect to extend his contract with Chicago

Rob Schaefer: Did Coby White think there was chance of extending w/ Bulls yesterday? “I didn’t. I wasn’t really focused on that. Just play this year out. I put in a lot of work this summer, so let my work show and take it from there. Like I’ve been saying, I’m just here to help my team win.”

On basketball front, Coby White said his left knee is feeling better since preseason injury (contusion/bone bruise).

Will wear this brace during games because, in his words, “if I get hit again it’s gonna hurt like hell.” pic.twitter.com/SMhRHVKl8M – 2:52 PM

Don’t think anyone was expecting a Coby White extension today, especially after the Rockets went 4 yrs/$82.5 mil for Kevin Porter Jr.

So it appears White will be a restricted free agent next summer and the #Bulls have a potential expiring contract to work with. – 6:45 PM

Coby White getting some shots up after Bulls practice. Still sporting a brace from left knee contusion in preseason — but Billy Donovan said today team is all clear on injury front (besides Lonzo, of course) pic.twitter.com/8EJWVtTmZ1 – 2:10 PM

Western Conference executive: “They need to cut out some salary but obviously they want to do that while also adding someone young to the mix. The Bulls are, again, in the market for depth at the position so there is a possibility, though they do not want to mess with the luxury tax either. But that could be a Coby White destination. Dallas is just trying to get better players across the board. They can give up an unprotected pick for him and match up the salaries. Kyle’s still fairly young (27) and that has appeal for a team like Dallas. And Brooklyn, I don’t think they’re done. They like their young guys but let’s face it, the clock on this team is running short and they need to win now. Cam Thomas or Day’Ron Sharpe, someone like that would be a draw for the Wizards.” -via Heavy.com / October 8, 2022

KC Johnson: Coby White practiced fully. MRI clean. Plans to play Friday vs. Nuggets. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 6, 2022

Mike McGraw: Coby White says he participated in full practice, knee doesn’t hurt enough not to play. #Bulls -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / October 6, 2022