Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Travis Kelce on Chiefs' rumors about signing Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I want them to come true'
The Kansas City Chiefs restructured Travis Kelce's contract to free up cap space, and the Pro Bowl tight end discussed rumors the team will sign Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL World Reacts To Telling Chris Cooley News
From 2004 to 2012, tight end Chris Cooley was a star for the Washington Commanders and one of the most respected in the NFL. But he had a rather telling comment about where he stands with the organization. Cooley is slated to be honored by the Commanders this Sunday with...
thecomeback.com
Julian Edelman picks side in Patriots’ quarterback situation
The impressive play of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has stirred up some controversy about who should be the long-term starter for the New England Patriots. Former Patriots star Julian Edelman weighed in on the team’s quarterback situation on Wednesday. On “Inside the NFL,” Edelman revealed that he believes the...
Patriots Have Reportedly Made Decision On Starting Quarterback
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked sharp since making his NFL debut a few weeks back. He's 2-0 as a starter and gotten the team back to .500 since taking over for Mac Jones. But with Jones on the mend, will head coach Bill Belichick keep Zappe...
ABC6.com
‘Still Surreal’ For Zappe Playing Quarterback For Patriots
Bailey Zappe is soaking in every moment of his opportunity with the Patriots. Speaking with the media Wednesday, as the Pats began their preparation for the Bears, the rookie quarterback saying some of the usual New England lines like “get better every day.”. But Zappe also expressed how grateful...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to surprising Patriots quarterback decision
Entering the season, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was the team’s clear-cut starting quarterback after leading the team to 10 wins and a playoff appearance during his rookie season last year. However, after Jones struggled to start the season and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe led the team to back-t0-back wins, not even Bill Belichick would publicly commit to Jones remaining the team’s starter. But it looks like Jones is still QB1 in New England.
Kurt Warner Makes His Pick For Patriots Starting Quarterback
Bailey Zappe's last two starts for the Patriots have created a quarterback controversy in New England. There are a plethora of analysts and fans who believe Zappe deserves to start even when Mac Jones returns from his ankle injury. On the flip side, there are people who think Jones should be the unquestioned starter.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Quarterbacks
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
Top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class; Round 1 punchline Cole Strange is a Year 1 stud
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. But first, a look at 10 rookies drafted outside of the first round who are playing like premium picks ... The NFL Draft is the critical...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 7 sleepers
We've hit the seventh week of the 2022 NFL season and what have we learned? As far as I can tell, the only thing we know is that we still don't know much. There are three absolutely, without-a-doubt good teams -- Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City. There's Dallas, which is pretty good, but still has a question or two to answer. The Giants and Vikings are each 5-1 and no one can fully explain how. The Jets are intriguing at 4-2, but because they're the Jets, we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Then there's everyone else. The NFL has always strived for parity. After six weeks, it's found it.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 7 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Considering his draft cost, Herbert has been a big disappointment for fantasy so far this season; he has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in three of the last four weeks and has yet to score 25 points in a game. However, he should have a big week against a Seahawks defense that is allowing the third-most yards per pass attempt and the 10th-most fantasy points in the NFL to quarterbacks. Herbert should have no problem throwing a few touchdowns in this matchup as the Seahawks are allowing 37.0 points per game to opponents on the road in 2022.
NFL
NFL and IFAF Bolster Global Flag Football Ambassadors Team in Advance of International Games
The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced the fourth team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide. Demario Davis, Stefon Diggs, Lamar Jackson, and Taylor Rapp are among the latest to join an all-star team of men...
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 shutdown cornerbacks: Eagles duo leads group; Sauce Gardner cracks list
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 shutdown cornerbacks heading into Week 7. Before we...
NFL
NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 7 schedule). The Packers have lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. Aaron Rodgers has not dropped three games in a row since Weeks 11-13 of 2018. That changes Sunday at Washington, as the Commanders hand Rodgers and the Pack another L, with Taylor Heinicke leading the charge in his first start of 2022.
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 7: HAIKU EDITION! Josh Allen reclaims No. 1 spot; Aaron Rodgers' slide continues
This week, we're breaking away from our normal QB Index formatting to present our ranking of all 32 starting signal-callers in haiku form. Why? Here's a better question: Why not? Let's go. NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 6 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into...
Have the Patriots selected the best QB in each of last two drafts?
The last two NFL drafts have provided opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to quarterback prospects. The 2021 quarterback class was highly rated, and it showed when five of them went in the first round and six came into 2022 as their team’s starter. This year, only one quarterback was selected in the first round and not a single rookie quarterback started the year as a starter for the first time since 2007. However, even with the small sample size from each class, it looks like the Patriots have selected the best quarterback in each of the past two drafts.
NFL
Cardinals great Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 100
On the football field, Charley Trippi could do it all. He could punt, he could return kicks, he could play defensive back, he could throw and, most notably, he could run -- which he did all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of football's brightest stars...
NFL
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson feels 'defeated' after benching on Monday night
Defeated is a word cornerback J.C. Jackson used to describe how he was feeling Wednesday inside the Chargers locker room, just two days after he was benched during his team's Monday night win over the Broncos. "I feel defeated," Jackson said. "I just feel like I'm not just being me."
NFL Coaches Admit They've Been Sleeping In Team's Facility
This season hasn't started off on the right foot for the Denver Broncos, but make no mistake, their coaching staff is committed to turning things around. Offensive coordinator Justin Outten and other coaches on Denver's staff have slept in the facility the past three weeks, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos.
Comments / 0