Drew Hill: Ja Morant got asked if the team has anything to prove this season: “We didn’t win a championship. That’s left.” How do you take your game to another level? “You’ll see tomorrow, then so on during the season.”

Ja Morant must have been a boxer in a previous life because I’m certain that dude could sell the sh-t out of a fight if given the chance. – 2:51 PM

Ja Morant on the Grizzlies’ home opener tomorrow night.

“I’m expecting it to be packed, lit, and hopefully everybody comes out to support us.” – 2:41 PM

Ja Morant is wearing a Brittney Griner sweatshirt today at Grizzlies practice – 2:01 PM

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are wearing Brittney Griner sweatshirts at practice. pic.twitter.com/xZ5rhcSh4z – 2:00 PM

NBA is here so let’s go down my list 1) best player Greek Freek Who wins the Chip Boston Celtics,hyped to see comeback Zion Most Exciting player to watch Ja Morant, Scoring Champ Kd Best Cabernet LBJ2022-23 MVP Joel embiid who should win MVP Steph Most Underrated Jimmy Butler – 11:49 AM

Most points scored in the paint in the preseason:

1 – Ja Morant (54 points)

2 – Jalen Williams (46 points)

7 – Eugene Omoruyi (42 points) – 11:45 AM

