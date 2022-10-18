ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant: We didn't win a championship. That's left

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QI9G8_0idtuEH300

Drew Hill: Ja Morant got asked if the team has anything to prove this season: “We didn’t win a championship. That’s left.” How do you take your game to another level? “You’ll see tomorrow, then so on during the season.”

Source: Twitter @DrewHill_DM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant must have been a boxer in a previous life because I’m certain that dude could sell the sh-t out of a fight if given the chance. – 2:51 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant got asked if the team has anything to prove this season:

“We didn’t win a championship. That’s left.”

How do you take your game to another level?

“You’ll see tomorrow, then so on during the season.” – 2:43 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant on the Grizzlies’ home opener tomorrow night.

“I’m expecting it to be packed, lit, and hopefully everybody comes out to support us.” – 2:41 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Ja Morant is wearing a Brittney Griner sweatshirt today at Grizzlies practice – 2:01 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are wearing Brittney Griner sweatshirts at practice. pic.twitter.com/xZ5rhcSh4z2:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1p4J_0idtuEH300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2HdQ_0idtuEH300

Paul Pierce @paulpierce34

NBA is here so let’s go down my list 1) best player Greek Freek Who wins the Chip Boston Celtics,hyped to see comeback Zion Most Exciting player to watch Ja Morant, Scoring Champ Kd Best Cabernet LBJ2022-23 MVP Joel embiid who should win MVP Steph Most Underrated Jimmy Butler – 11:49 AM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Most points scored in the paint in the preseason:

1 – Ja Morant (54 points)

2 – Jalen Williams (46 points)

7 – Eugene Omoruyi (42 points) – 11:45 AM

Damichael Cole: Grizzlies stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. wearing Brittney Griner hoodies at Tuesday’s practice. Today is Griner’s 32nd birthday. She’s been held in Russian prison since February. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / October 18, 2022

Drew Hill: Ja Morant said the full team was gifted the Brittney Griner sweatshirts on her 32nd birthday. They were delivered by Jaren Jackson Jr.’s mother and the WNBA. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / October 18, 2022

Drew Hill: Does the energy change when light come on and the games count? Ja Morant, with a serious gaze: “I feel like y’all can tell by my demeanor right now how focused I am. I’m just ready to go.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / October 18, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
People

Watch Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Get Sweet Courtside Hug and Game Feedback from Daughter, 3

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard was greeted excitedly by 3-year-old daughter Kaari after Wednesday's game Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a special bond with his little girl. The official NBA Instagram shared a sweet video after the team's game Wednesday, showing Morant's 3-year-old daughter Kaari Jaidyn running into his arms as he approaches her courtside. The toddler smiles sweetly as dad scoops her up and hugs her, asking her, "Daddy did good?" She smiles, nodding excitedly. "Can daddy get a high five?" he asks, to which she enthusiastically obliges. Later, he talks...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare

For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy