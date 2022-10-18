ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested for abusing girlfriend, report says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in custody after strangling another woman, threatening her with a knife to the throat after becoming jealous. Pearl Gonzales, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation. According to the arrest report, police said Gonzales was angry that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man believed to be a smuggling organization facilitator is arrested by Border Patrol. On October 13, agents arrested Adrian Luna-Leos, 23 of Mexico who was arrested at his San Antonio home. According to Border Patrol, Luna-Leos is responsible for various failed human smuggling attempts in...
LAREDO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD investigating after man says he was slashed on face

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man says he was attacked and slashed on his face on the East Side. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Interstate 35 North, near Copeland Drive. The man, 26, could not give...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer

SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges

San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman hit, killed by truck on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a truck as she was walking on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Thursday evening, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 4600 block of SW Loop 410.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for man who disappeared on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared on the West Side. Rogelio Hernandez was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street. He has several medical conditions that require medications and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

Home Filled With One-Armed-Bandits

A pair of illegal underground casinos have been shut down in San Antonio. About two-dozen slot machines were hauled out of one home in a pre-dawn raid. The sheriffs office also hauled off a stolen car. A second raid was made overnight. That home was filled with slot machines as well. It’s unclear how many arrests have been made.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

