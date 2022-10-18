Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man arrested for robbing San Antonio Twin Liquors, threatening shooting, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for robbing a Twin Liquors store and threatening to open fire, according to court records. Clifton Leonard, 37, was booked on Thursday and charged with robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Leonard is accused of stealing a bottle of...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested for abusing girlfriend, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in custody after strangling another woman, threatening her with a knife to the throat after becoming jealous. Pearl Gonzales, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation. According to the arrest report, police said Gonzales was angry that...
kgns.tv
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man believed to be a smuggling organization facilitator is arrested by Border Patrol. On October 13, agents arrested Adrian Luna-Leos, 23 of Mexico who was arrested at his San Antonio home. According to Border Patrol, Luna-Leos is responsible for various failed human smuggling attempts in...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man says he was slashed on face
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man says he was attacked and slashed on his face on the East Side. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Interstate 35 North, near Copeland Drive. The man, 26, could not give...
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen witnesses boyfriend’s car crash through FaceTime
SAN ANTONIO – A local teen had to call for help early Friday morning after witnessing by way of FaceTime a car crash involving her boyfriend on the city’s far Northwest Side. Sierra Martinez says she and her boyfriend, who was a passenger in the car, were taking...
news4sanantonio.com
Police need info on suspect who gunned down teen at Sunday's car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public's help to catch the person who gunned down a teenager during a recent car club meetup. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday along Dunton Street and South Tayman Street on the Southwest Side. Police said Evan Mejia, 18,...
KTSA
Man guilty of killing teen in distracted-driving crash gets 6 months in jail, 10 years probation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man guilty of killing a teenager in a distracted-driving accident in San Antonio is getting six months in jail and 10 years of probation. Paul Soechting, 27, also will not be able to drive a car for a year. Soechting pled guilty in...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who killed man ‘for no apparent reason’ on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a man north of downtown last week. San Ramon Soto was sitting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of N. Flores Street on Friday when he was shot and killed, police said.
KTSA
Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is now facing assault charges for ramming his truck into a car his girlfriend was in. KSAT-TV reported 39-year-old Jeffry Vanmatter was upset when he found out his girlfriend has been picked up by her ex-boyfriend at a gas station. Vanmatter and his girlfriend had been dating for six months.
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
foxsanantonio.com
Man slashed in the face while walking back to hotel from East Side store
SAN ANTONIO - A man was sent to a hospital after being cut in the face by another man with a knife on the East Side. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 35 North near Splashtown Drive. Police said the victim was walking back to his...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges
San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera.
KSAT 12
Woman hit, killed by truck on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a truck as she was walking on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Thursday evening, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 4600 block of SW Loop 410.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who disappeared on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared on the West Side. Rogelio Hernandez was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street. He has several medical conditions that require medications and...
Man pleads guilty to 2019 San Marcos murder, receives life sentence
A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting into group of bikers, seriously injuring 2 outside bar, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for shooting into a group of bikers outside a Northeast Side bar, seriously injuring two of them, according to court documents. Bexar County Jail records show Keith Lamane Henley, 45, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KSAT 12
Man causes rollover after intentionally crashing into vehicle carrying girlfriend on I-35, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of intentionally crashing his truck into another vehicle carrying his girlfriend on IH-35 after finding out the driver was her ex-boyfriend, according to San Antonio police. Jeffry Vanmatter, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
kurv.com
Home Filled With One-Armed-Bandits
A pair of illegal underground casinos have been shut down in San Antonio. About two-dozen slot machines were hauled out of one home in a pre-dawn raid. The sheriffs office also hauled off a stolen car. A second raid was made overnight. That home was filled with slot machines as well. It’s unclear how many arrests have been made.
KSAT 12
Multiple people detained after eight-liners, weapons, cash seized in 2 gambling busts, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies seized multiple eight-liners, weapons and cash in two gambling busts on Wednesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said two buildings in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street and the 1200 block of Bandera Road were raided before 6 a.m. At...
