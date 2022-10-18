Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Related
One Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Thai Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Thai restaurants in the country.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
Click2Houston.com
Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season
HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
cw39.com
Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
Eater
This Houston Bakery’s Cookies Are ‘Thick AF’
Being in the cookie business isn’t always sweet, according to Van Teamer, the owner of Heights bakery Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. The Heights shop, which initially launched as a pop-up around two years ago, has been slinging small batches of cookies from North Shepherd since late July and has earned a reputation for dense palm-sized, cleverly-named treats that are gooey in the middle and shareable, because as Teamer puts it, “What’s the point of eating alone?”
houstoniamag.com
10 Fun (and Totally Free) Date Ideas in Houston
From a free bout tour to a show under the stars, here's our list of the top free date ideas in Houston. The old saying goes: The best things in life are free. While this may be true, in our experience, free things plus your favorite person are even better. Fortunately, there's a fun variety of free things to do around Houston. From boat tours to art viewings and open-air performances, treat your date to a rom-com-style day of fun (cheesy video montage is optional). After all, love doesn't cost a thing—especially when the dates are gratis.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood
Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
cw39.com
Where to catch Bun B and Trill Burgers Saturday during the Astros game
HOUSTON (KIAH) Bun B’s Trill Burgers will bring its nationally acclaimed smashburgers and fries to Harold’s in the Heights, marking the award-winning concept’s first-ever sit-down dining pop-up. Harold’s is a weekend staple along the bustling 19th Street in the Heights, known for its two-story bar and rooftop terrace experience, signature cocktails and Southern cuisine. Trill Burgers will take over the space with an all-day pop-up that opens at 11 a.m..
Click2Houston.com
Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales creates her own fashion line “Baseball Y’all”
HOUSTON – Julia Morales has been the Astros sideline reporter for a decade. She’s also a mom and an award-winning journalist. If that wasn’t enough, she recently created her clothing line of baseball apparel with a southern flair. The two-time Emmy Award winner joined Houston Life to...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger.
defendernetwork.com
Houston hosts National Black Book Festival
The National Black Book Festival (NBBF), known as the largest African-American book event in the south will celebrate it 15th anniversary in Houston on Oct. 20-22. The festival with feature more than 100 authors from across the nation representing over 20 genres. Special guests include R&B artist and author Omarion, CNN Analyst Bakari Sellers, Actress Kayrn Parsons, and Houston’s one and only best-selling award-winning author, ReShonda Tate Billingsley.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.65 Million French Chateau Style Home in Houston with Exquisite Finishes is One of A Kind
5506 Russett Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 5506 Russett Dr, Houston, Texas is a one of a kind home on a private cul-de-sac with exquisite finishes and features including reclaimed hardwoods & limestone floors, cast-stone adorning all 5 fireplaces, elevator to 3rd floor, and more. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5506 Russett Drive, please contact Colleen Sherlock (Phone: 713-858-6699) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
Unbelievable: Flyer in Houston, Texas With Slur Placed On Tree
It's hard to believe in the year of 2022 that things like this occur. But in Houston, one individual, who at the time of writing is unidentified, placed a flyer on a tree that has many talking. The Flyer In Question. KPRC in Houston has the story of the mystery...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Are Coming This Weekend to Harold’s in the Heights
If you love informative articles like this one, click to support our quality local food journalism for as little as $3 a month! Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader-supported. On the heels of being named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America, Rapper and entrepreneur Bun...
fox26houston.com
Couple gains 18-year-old triplets after donating frozen embryos 20 years ago
HOUSTON - "There is no playbook for this!" That's the theme of the merging Martin/Monroe families. The story begins with Brooke and Chris Martin, who live in north Houston. "We got through some infertility struggles in my late 20s. We eventually found out that I would have to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant, which is basically the transportation of getting everything together," explains Brooke.
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
seniorresource.com
Caraday and 7 More of the Best Nursing Homes Near Houston!
Here at Senior Resource, we believe knowledge is power. But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Houston, you’re already in the right place. We’ve scoured Texas for the best senior care options. Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated nursing homes near Houston!
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
H-Town Highlights: Pics From Killa Kyleon’s ‘Mic Jordan’ Release Party
Guests showed up in full support of Kyleon and his new project vibing out in their freshest Jerseys and Jordans.
enchantingtexas.com
16 Best Things to do in Rosenberg, Texas
Rosenberg, Texas is a charming city located in the Greater Houston area in the Gulf Coast region of Texas. It is a wonderful place to visit for its rich history, an abundance of things to do, and picturesque setting. Rosenberg was named after Henry Von Rosenberg. Henry Rosenberg was a...
Comments / 0