Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"
Shaquille O'Neal bet his son that he would give him $5,000 if his son scored 25 points, a target that was met with an explosive performance.
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
Russell Westbrook responded to Charles Barkley's claims about the Lakers taking his joy for the game.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."
Jasmine Jordan once spoke about how she made her career herself without her father's influence.
Brittney Griner Reportedly Made Heartbreaking Decision In Jail
WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison. As you'd expect, it hasn't been an easy stretch for her. ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn asked Griner's lawyers if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained in February. It turns out the jail has a basketball hoop, but no ball.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy
Bill Russell's wife Jeannine was quite emotional after the Celtics honored his legacy on opening night.
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring
LeBron James was watching Stephen Curry get his 4th ring and he didn't look happy.
LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them
We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''
Kings coach Mike Brown says his team has playoff aspirations.
Klay Thompson on Warriors possibly breaking up: 'You never know what happens'
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Repeating in the NBA is never easy, and the Warriors have a lot of work ahead of them this year. Beyond that, contract woes and internal strife are a threat to...
Charles Barkley Immediately Delivered After Landing a New Monster Contract
He gets honest about new deal, gives classic ‘Inside the NBA’ performance.
Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers GM Rob Pelinka After Getting Embarrassed By The Warriors In Season Opener: "Rob Pelinka Needs To Be Ashamed Of Himself For This Roster He Put Together Doing The Off-Season."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins openly blamed Rob Pelinka for the Los Angeles Lakers' blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors.
Ice Cube accuses NBA, ESPN of trying to destroy his league
Ice Cube is going after Adam Silver this time instead of Jerry Heller. Retired former NBA swingman Stephen Jackson took to social media recently with a message of support for the rapper and businessman Ice Cube. Jackson, who is now a head coach in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, also called on fans to come and attend BIG3 games.
LeBron Ripped by Charles Barkley: 'Just Getting Numbers' as Lakers Look Bad at Warriors
OCT 19 LAKERS 'STILL BAD' Here at DallasBasketball.com we have a long and glorious history of "Loving to Hate'' the Los Angeles Lakers. So it is with unbridled glee that when we view the Lakers' season-opener on on the road playing the defending champion Warriors. ... and we see the 123-109 loss in which L.A. seemed completely disjointed ...
Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions
NBA analyst Richard Jefferson believes the Lakers will not waste another year of LeBron James but aren't going to rush into making a decision to trade for players before 10-15 games.
