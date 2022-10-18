Read full article on original website
Related
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
The 2 new true-crime Netflix releases everyone is talking about
For much of 2022, Netflix true-crime releases — including titles like The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan — have turned into some of the buzziest hits in recent memory for the streamer. In the US, two newly released titles from the genre are currently dominating Netflix’s Top 10...
East New York Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
East New York looks to keep up the tradition of must-watch CBS crime dramas. With a cast like this, that shouldn't be any problem.
digitalspy.com
Power Book III: Raising Kanan casts Netflix's The Good Cop star
Tony Danza, the star of the short-lived Netflix series The Good Cop, has joined the cast for Power Book III: Raising Kanan. As reported by Deadline, Danza will make his debut on the show in Sunday’s (October 23) season finale, before becoming a regular in the third season. He...
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
This New Jersey Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United States
There’s certainly no shortage of paranormal activity in the state of New Jersey. From haunted roads to abandoned asylums, there are plenty of creepy places to check out in the Garden State including a haunted hiking trail. The Travel Channel ranked this hike as one of the Scariest Hiking Trails in the U.S. Keep reading to learn more.
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
SFGate
Dan Levy Sets Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Grief’ at Netflix
“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy is making his feature film directing debut with “Good Grief,” a bittersweet comedy set at Netflix. The movie will star Levy, Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Celia Imrie (“Better Things”), Arnaud Valois (“Spring Blossom”), David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) and Jamael Westman (West End’s “Hamilton”).
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)
It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions
A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
The Watcher: What everyone is saying about the #1 Netflix TV series
“What did I just watch? Terrible dialogue and writing.”. These are just some of the many negative responses left on Rotten Tomatoes by people who streamed The Watcher, the newly released Netflix series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan — the same team, by the way, behind Netflix’s recent smash hit Dahmer. The 7-episode new show stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow, and it’s noteworthy for at least one remarkable reason — this Netflix release, which only hit the streamer less than a week ago, has already rocketed past Dahmer to take the #1 spot on the US TV list.
ComicBook
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
Ted Sarandos Downplays ‘Knives Out 2′ Theatrical Deal, Says Netflix Is About “Entertaining Members With Netflix Movies On Netflix”
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos tossed cold water on hopes that the streamer’s recent deal with major cinema chains for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery could be the start of something bigger. “We are in the business of entertaining our members with Netflix movies on Netflix, so that’s where we focus all our energy and most of our spend,” he said during a video Q&A after the company reported third-quarter earnings. Related Story Netflix Tops Wall Street Q3 Estimates In Comeback Quarter Related Story Netflix Execs Don't Expect Subscriber Shift From Ad-Free To Ad-Supported Tier Despite Cheaper Price Related Story 'Luckiest Girl Alive'...
TechRadar
Netflix is winning us over again – but HBO Max is the new king in one surprising area
It's official: Netflix is back. Well, sort of, anyway. To say the world's biggest streamer has had a difficult 12 months is something of an understatement. With the war in Ukraine, the cost of living crisis hitting companies and consumers hard, and Netflix's crackdown on account sharing taking hold among its subscriber base, things haven't been rosy for the streaming corporation throughout 2022.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0