Brad Salmon, candidate for NC Court of Appeals seat 9
Name: Brad A. Salmon
Political party: Democrat
Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 40
Campaign website: https://www.judgebradsalmon.com/
Occupation: District Court judge (11th Judicial District)
Education: NCSU, BA; Campbell University, JD
Have you run for elected office before? 2012, NC Senate; 2014, NC House; 2016, NC House
Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I am currently a District Court Judge and a past elected member of the North Carolina House of Representatives. I currently serve on the board of The Stevens Center and the Dr. Henderson Mabe Scholarship Board. I have also served as a board member for the Central Carolina Community College Foundation, the Harnett Sheriff’s Athletic League and Leadership Harnett. I am a graduate of Leadership North Carolina.
What reforms, if any, do you think could make the criminal justice system more fair?
This is a question of a policy nature and therefore not appropriate for a judicial candidate to commit on. I have thoughts and opinions on the matter, but this question is best suited for candidates who are seeking legislative office.
Are the state’s courts accessible enough to average North Carolinians? If not, what are some improvements you will advocate for, if elected?
This is a question of a policy nature and therefore not appropriate for a judicial candidate to commit on. I have thoughts and opinions on the matter, but this question is best suited for candidates who are seeking legislative office.
Tell us about a specific event in your legal career of which you are most proud.
I am most proud that I have had the opportunity to serve the public. We started our law firm with the idea to help real people solve their legal problems. I ran for the legislature to be a voice for our district and help advance the ideals of good government. I sit as a trial judge knowing the immense responsibility of the position in the lives of those coming to the court to have their matter heard. Having the opportunity to serve people is my greatest source of professional pride.
