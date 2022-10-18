Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Hitting Girlfriend With a Flashlight
A Dubuque man was arrested after police said he struck his girlfriend while holding a flashlight, causing a laceration that required 48 stitches. 39 year old John McFarland Jr. was arrested Wednesday on one charge each of willful injury causing serious injury, domestic assault with a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child endangerment. Reports say that McFarland assaulted 35 year old Tiffany Spark at their residence on Monday. In a report, a person told police that Spark’s two children were present at the time of the assault.
superhits106.com
Man displays knife as Dubuque officers arrest him
Dubuque Police said a man displayed a knife at officers when they attempted to take him into custody in Dubuque on Wednesday. 43 year old Brian Woods, of Dubuque was arrested at Wednesday morning around 5 am on charges of interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree theft and public intoxication. Woods was observed rearranging furniture in the lobby of Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. He then took the base of the flag pole in the lobby and left the area. While officers attempted to take Woods into custody, he displayed a knife with a 3-inch blade and refused to drop it.
superhits106.com
Additional charge filed against Jackson County man accused of killing wife
The Jackson County man accused of fatally shooting his wife now faces an additional felony charge. 56-year-old Christopher Prichard is now charged with first-degree robbery in addition to first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, 55-year-old Angela Prichard. Prichard was charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 13, while the robbery charge was filed Wednesday. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennel in rural Bellevue at about 7:50 a.m. Oct. 8 after a 911 call was placed and found owner Angela Prichard “dead from an apparent gunshot wound.” On Oct. 9, Christopher Prichard was arrested by authorities on an existing warrant for allegedly violating a no-contact order put in place for Angela Prichard.
KWQC
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say he forced his way into the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him. Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable...
KCRG.com
Police respond to physical altercation outside Dubuque school
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday morning, Dubuque Police responded to an altercation outside the Dubuque Community School District Alta Vista campus between several adults and students. According to police, officers and school staff intervened in the disturbance, separated all parties involved, and dispersed the crowd. There were no major...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Arrested after Meth Found During Traffic Stop
A Manchester man was arrested after meth was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop last week. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year old Terry Bond was stopped along 170th Avenue in the Ryan area last Thursday night for driving with an expired vehicle registration and an invalid driver’s license.
KWQC
Thomson federal prison inmate facing murder charge in death of fellow inmate
ROCKFORD, Ill. (KWQC) - An inmate at the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of a fellow inmate. The federal jury on Wednesday handed up the two-count indictment against Donta Maddox, 44, on charges of second-degree murder and assault, court records show.
Four hospitalized, including three juveniles, in rollover crash
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Four people were injured Tuesday night, including three juveniles, after a rollover crash outside Boscobel. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred in the 17100 block of County Road T just after 9:15 p.m. A 22-year-old Blue River man was traveling north when his Ford Taurus had a mechanical issue. The man lost control and left...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Making Threats on Social Media App
Police say a Dubuque man was arrested after threatening to go on a rampage on a social media app. 21 year old Devin Roling of Dubuque was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of threat of terrorism. Reports say that police were alerted Thursday about threats posted to Whisper App, a completely anonymous app where different people can post their thoughts. The profile’s location was determined to be within Dubuque. Investigators spoke to Roling on Sunday and he admitted to making the posts.
Illinois inmate charged with killing his cellmate
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal inmate housed in Illinois has been indicted for allegedly killing his cellmate. Prosecutors say on Dec. 15, 2021, Donta Maddox assaulted Bobby Evans at the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois. Evans later died from his injuries. Maddox, 44, is now charged with second-degree murder and assault. An indictment […]
superhits106.com
Over $40,000 Worth of Basketball and Baseball Cards Stolen
Police are investigating the theft of $40,000 worth of basketball and baseball trading cards in Dubuque. 56 year old Robert Derouin of Dubuque reported a burglary to his residence Saturday. According to police, Derouin stated that when he returned home at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, he found that someone had entered his home. Derouin reported that 400 vintage basketball and baseball cards were missing, with the average card being worth approximately $100. Investigators are speaking with area residents and reviewing surveillance footage from the area. Police have not yet identified a suspect.
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque Fire Captain saved by fire staff after suffering sudden cardiac arrest
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and the Dubuque Fire Department hopes the recent experience of a Dubuque firefighter will increase awareness of the importance of recognizing sudden cardiac arrest, calling 9-1-1, and knowing CPR. According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac...
nbc15.com
Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
KCRG.com
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 15th, Dubuque Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of a car accident. Officers arrived on scene to find a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan belonging to 42-year-old Joanna Hanson had struck a 2016 Kia Sorento, causing $7000 worth of damage. The Sorento was pushed into a 2003 Pontiac Vibe causing an additional $500 worth of damage. The Vibe was then pushed into a 2004 Honda Accord causing another $500 worth of damage.
[Updated] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Monday Night
A late-evening accident in rural Linn County Monday night killed one person. [Update Tuesday, October 18, 1:15 p.m.] The victim in Monday evening's crash has been identified as 60-year-old Timothy M. Hildenbrand of Cedar Rapids. [Original story] According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene...
iheart.com
Man Killed in Crash Near Atkins in Eastern Iowa
(Atkins, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday nights crash. Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, of Cedar Rapids was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
superhits106.com
No COVID-19 Related Deaths In The Area in Latest Report
There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from October 12th to Wednesday in the latest report. There were seven people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of two from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque, Delaware, Clayton and Jackson counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. Grant County and Iowa County in Wisconsin had a low rating.
nbc15.com
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI
Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
KCRG.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after officials said the vehicle hit a grain bin Monday night just west of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road at about 11:18 p.m. Monday.
KCRG.com
Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:26 pm, Marion Fire was notified of a garage fire in the 300 block of Larick Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a 2-stall detached garage with heavy smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the residence were home at the time...
