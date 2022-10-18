Dubuque Police said a man displayed a knife at officers when they attempted to take him into custody in Dubuque on Wednesday. 43 year old Brian Woods, of Dubuque was arrested at Wednesday morning around 5 am on charges of interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree theft and public intoxication. Woods was observed rearranging furniture in the lobby of Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. He then took the base of the flag pole in the lobby and left the area. While officers attempted to take Woods into custody, he displayed a knife with a 3-inch blade and refused to drop it.

