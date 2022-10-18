ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Trevor Keegan talks about importance of Michigan State game to Michigan's season

Michigan currently is on a bye week, but following that is one of the 2 most important contests on the annual schedule. “The Game” vs. archrival Ohio State is obviously circled on the Wolverines’ calendar year in and year out. But there’s also the one against their in-state foe an hour away in East Lansing that also bears weight.
Tom Izzo says Spartans won't get 'a chance to breath' in early schedule

Michigan State’s early schedule is nowhere near easy. The Spartans have it hard enough in the gauntlet of the B1G once conference play starts. Michigan State will be getting ready for that hard schedule early. Michigan State plays Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova and Alabama in the first 5 weeks of...
Tom Izzo 'doesn't think' Joe Biden will be in attendance for Armed Forces Classic vs. Gonzaga

The Michigan State men’s basketball program will play Gonzaga in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11. On Thursday Michigan State basketball had its media day ahead of the upcoming season and the Armed Forces Classic was one of the games previewed. While during the presser coach Tom Izzo mentioned he does not think president Joe Biden will be in attendance for the Armed Forces Classic.
Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post

Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
ANN ARBOR, MI

