Stockton Springs, ME

4 still hospitalized at burn centers after bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire explosion last week during a party in the Town of Maple Grove, authorities said Thursday. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened late Friday when a 55-gallon...
WISCONSIN STATE
Emberton, former Kentucky appeals court judge, dies in fire

EDMONTON, Ky. (AP) — Tom Emberton, once a Republican candidate for Kentucky governor and later chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, died Thursday in a house fire, officials said. The fire was discovered around 3:30 a.m., Metcalfe County Coroner Larry Wilson said. Emberton helped get his wife...
KENTUCKY STATE
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed

One of the 20 people arrested with fanfare under an election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had his case dismissed Friday by a Miami judge, but the governor plans to appeal the ruling. Those arrested had voted in 2020, the first major elections since a state constitutional...
FLORIDA STATE
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan,...
HOUSTON, TX
Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It's not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state's rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a...
IDAHO STATE
Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Candidates who decry prison have to realistic solutions. Too bad there is no rulebook that requires the men and women vying for local, state or federal office to be realistic in campaign speeches. If there were such a rule, one could bet the farm there would be fewer office-seekers and shorter glib orations.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider providing property tax relief for people and businesses whose property was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. Also Thursday, DeSantis signed an executive order extending...
FLORIDA STATE
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

Times and Democrat. October 16, 2022. Editorial: ‘Tax season’ means money back from S.C. If the calendar were not on October, you could swear this is tax season in South Carolina. A lot of the reason has to do with income tax rebates approved by the General Assembly this year.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

Charleston Gazette-Mail. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Justice best WV gov of all time, just ask him. Gov. Jim Justice is the best chief executive ever to almost grace the halls of the Governor’s Mansion. If you have any doubts, just ask the source of the claim: Gov. Jim Justice.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
US agency to cover matching costs following New Mexico fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will waive cost-sharing requirements for New Mexico farmers and ranchers affected by the largest wildfire in the state’s recorded history. U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján on Thursday announced that the agency will cover cost sharing for emergency forest restoration,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Kentucky House candidate disqualified over filing error

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A candidate for a Louisville district of the Kentucky House has been disqualified from the race for a filing error. The judge ruled that Susan Tyler Witten's signatories did not live in House District 31 when she filed to run for office on Jan. 19, the Courier Journal reported. The legislative redistricting that changed the map took effect the next day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee

Johnson City Press. October 19, 2022. Today is the start of early voting for the Nov. 8 election. The ballot includes races for the U.S. House of Representatives, governor, seats in the state Legislature, municipal elections and several proposed amendments to our state constitution. Early voting comes to an end...
TENNESSEE STATE
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana

The Advocate. October 18, 2022. Editorial: Hardening the electric grid is like remodeling a house. Can we afford it now?. There were a lot of similarities between Ida and Ian, the marquee storms of the 2021 and 2022 hurricane seasons. Each was the ninth storm of its season. Each was...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington's paid family leave premiums to increase Jan. 1

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The payroll premiums on workers' wages to pay for Washington state's paid family and medical leave program will increase on Jan. 1. The state's Employment Security Department announced Thursday that the rate will increase from 0.6% to 0.8% of wages to keep pace with the number of people using the program, with most of the share continuing to be paid by employees.
WASHINGTON STATE

