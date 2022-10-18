Read full article on original website
16-year old killed in two-vehicle crash north of Ethan
ETHAN, S.D. – One person died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash north of Ethan. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Ford-250 pickup was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 and in the...
Dorothy Maude Tucker, 93, Sioux Falls; formerly of Kimball
Dorothy Maude Tucker, 93, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Kimball, SD passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society – Luther Manor in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services are 10:30 AM Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Olive Presbyterian Church in Platte, SD. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Mount Funeral Home in Platte with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting), through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page and at “Olive Presbyterian Church, Platte, SD” on youtube.com.
Trial for Sioux Falls man charged with manslaughter begins this week
A man charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and felony possession of a firearm in a 2020 shooting is on trial in Minnehaha County this week. Opening statements for 34-year old Marcus Anderson’s trial started Tuesday after jury selection was completed on Monday. Anderson’s charges stem from an incident in eastern Sioux Falls involving the death of 31-year-old Jarrell King. On Oct. 21, 2020, King arrived to the residence of Anderson’s girlfriend at the time, according to court documents. King and Anderson’s girlfriend shared a 3-year-old son, who was present at the house. Anderson told detectives King “invited himself” into the home, looking for his son. King struck Anderson in the face and they started wrestling, according to court documents. At one point, Anderson saw King pull a handgun. Anderson gained control of the gun and shot King, who died two weeks later at a hospital.
Sharon Max, 75, Mitchell
Sharon died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 25, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 PM prayer service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Sanford Health to lay off undetermined number of employees systemwide
Sanford Health has announced it will lay off an undetermined number of employees systemwide. The announcement was made in a letter to employees from CEO Bill Gassen. The health system says it has worked on renewing focus on delivering exceptional health for the last two years. Sanford Health says this week officials made the very difficult decision to streamline its leadership structure and simplify operations in a few focused areas. The letter notes the changes are primarily in non-clinical areas “and will not adversely impact patient or resident care in any way.” Many employees in eliminated positions received immediate offers for new jobs at Sanford, the letter says. Meanwhile, Sanford Health says there are 6,000 open positions, mostly in patient-centered roles.
Outer Corn Palace murals will not be changed this year due to drought
This year’s drought will have an impact on Mitchell’s most famous tourist attraction. The Corn Palace’s outside murals will not be changed this year due to lack of usable corn, that according to Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway. He says the quantity was about 25 percent of what it would normally be. This year’s corn will be used to make repairs to the current murals and to finish a mural from the current theme, which is Under The Big Top. Greenway says they had an idea earlier this summer that there may be issues with the corn that would be needed for the murals. The Famous South Dakotans theme will now be used in 2024. It will include murals of Billy Mills, Mike Miller, Wild Bill Hickok, Bob Barker, Laura Ingalls Wilder and several others.
Avera announces location of new Tripp clinic
Avera St. Benedict Health Center is excited to announce a new location for its Tripp clinic that will improve access and the environment of care. The Avera St. Benedict Certified Rural Health Clinic – Tripp will open at 310 S. Main Street on Monday, Oct. 31, after having gone through some renovations. The clinic is currently located at 306 S. Main Street.
