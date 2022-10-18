This year’s drought will have an impact on Mitchell’s most famous tourist attraction. The Corn Palace’s outside murals will not be changed this year due to lack of usable corn, that according to Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway. He says the quantity was about 25 percent of what it would normally be. This year’s corn will be used to make repairs to the current murals and to finish a mural from the current theme, which is Under The Big Top. Greenway says they had an idea earlier this summer that there may be issues with the corn that would be needed for the murals. The Famous South Dakotans theme will now be used in 2024. It will include murals of Billy Mills, Mike Miller, Wild Bill Hickok, Bob Barker, Laura Ingalls Wilder and several others.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO