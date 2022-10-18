Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Iowa voters to decide if gun-related amendment is added to Iowa Constitution
DES MOINES — Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for this amendment 12 years ago. “We realized that Iowa was one of only six states that has no state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms,” Rogers says, “and that didn’t seem right to us.”
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
bleedingheartland.com
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
capitalbnews.org
Meet Deidre DeJear, the Black Woman Hoping to Become Iowa’s Next Governor
In 2018, she became the first Black person nominated by a major party for a statewide office in Iowa when she campaigned for secretary of state. Now, she’s Iowa’s first Black nominee for governor, hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in a historic midterm election on Nov. 8. DeJear is one of five Black women running to become the country’s first Black female governor.
kwit.org
THE EXCHANGE 10.19.22: Iowa Governor Debate, Woodbury County Forum, and Interview with Republican Candidate for Iowa Senate Rocky De Witt
On November 8th, Iowans will head to the polls to decide local and statewide races. There are two women on the ballot for Governor, Incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds, who is seeking her second term in office, and Democrat Deirdre DeJear, a small business owner, Drake graduate, and candidate for Secretary of State in 2018.
Corydon Times-Republican
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: 2024 presidential prospect Nikki Haley headed back to Iowa
Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, a 2024 presidential prospect, is headed back to Iowa next week to campaign on behalf of elected Republican women in the state. Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the U.N., will...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
ourquadcities.com
Bison Bridge team looks for support at next I-80 bridge meeting
The team proposing the Bison Bridge project is once again hoping to draw supporters to join the upcoming public meeting hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation concerning the I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River. The public meeting, held as a virtual webinar, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, at...
ottumwaradio.com
Bloomfield Doctor Sanctioned by Iowa Board of Medicine for the Third Time
A Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for the third time in 16 years for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. As first reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the Iowa Board of Medicine recently charged Dr. Dorothy Cline-Campbell, a 73-year-old family medicine physician, with professional incompetency, practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public, and improper management of medical records.
Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment
Two survivors of shootings encouraged Iowans Wednesday to vote against a proposed constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use. Iowans are now able to vote early or by mail in the Nov. 8 elections. On the ballot is the proposed “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment,” which raises the legal standard to justify restrictions […] The post Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Drought Is On The Horizon For Much Of Iowa
Northeast Iowa has been the garden spot of Iowa all summer. While much of Iowa has been hit by worsening drought, our farmers have taken advantage of the wet conditions and are reaping the rewards in this year’s yields. However last week, the drought monitor shifted to show that...
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Corydon Times-Republican
What manufacturing workers make in Iowa
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Iowa using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Dept. Of Agriculture Begins Reporting Heating Fuel Prices
Iowa has been somewhat insulated from the recent jumps in fuel prices seen nationwide, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, Oct. 19, the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.63 across the state, an eight-cent decrease from last week but 51 cents higher than a year ago. The national average on Wednesday was down seven cents on the week to $3.85 per gallon. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed nine cents to a $5.14 per gallon average. Last year, a gallon of diesel averaged just $3.40. Current Iowa prices held below the national average of $5.32 per gallon. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has begun reporting weekly moves in the heating fuels markets with cooler months ahead. Propane was up one cent in Iowa to $1.94 per gallon, while home heating oil prices jumped 13 cents to $4.71 per gallon. Natural gas prices plunged $1.05 at the Henry Hub reporting site to $5.53 per MMbtu.
superhits106.com
Middle School Consolidation To Be Discussed at 2nd Meeting
Dubuque Community Schools officials will host a second informational meeting next month to update community members on the district’s middle school consolidation study and allow attendees to share feedback. The public meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m on November 1st at the Forum on Chaney Road. In April, school board members voted to approve a goal of consolidating the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than fall 2026, with a focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two high schools. A report says board members in June approved working with Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture to lead the study and planning process for the consolidation.
Corydon Times-Republican
This Is How Much Money Iowa’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
A Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for the third time in 16 years. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Medicine) For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board...
