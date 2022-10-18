Read full article on original website
dakotafreepress.com
Adelstein: South Dakota Deserves Better Than Noem’s Bullying and Lies
Another former Republican legislator wants Jamie Smith in and Kristi Noem out. Stanford Adelstein, who represented Rapid City in the Legislature from 2001 through 2006 and from 2009 through 2012 (and who also spends good money to support Dakota Free Press), urges all South Dakotans to replace Noem with a real leader:
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
newscenter1.tv
Hunting for Business: Annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt bags more than birds for South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is billed as the pheasant-hunting capital of the world. South Dakota Governors have capitalized on that title for decades to entice potential business leaders to our area. This year, Governor Noem’s Pheasant Hunt was held on October 21 and 22 in Sioux Falls.
Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats. That […]
kiowacountypress.net
Debate over legalized marijuana in South Dakota heating up
(The Center Square) - A ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota if approved is drawing passionate debate from both sides. Initiated Measure 27 would allow persons 21 and older to legally possess more than an ounce or marijuana or three marijuana plants if no licensed marijuana retailer is in the person's area.
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County auditor: Conservation positions missing from ballots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Candidates for the Minnehaha County Conservation District have been left off the 2022 general election ballot in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News Friday he first learned about the error last week. Kyte said he had incorrect information when he believed three candidates were seeking three positions for the Minnehaha County Conservation District. It turns out there are three candidates seeking two open district supervisor positions.
tsln.com
Strayed or stolen: South Dakota Brand Board hiring new investigator and inspecting manager; ranchers worry some thefts weren’t being investigated
Brand Board members: Name, Location, Position Scott Vance, Faith, Board President Myron Williams, Wall, Board Vice President Lyle Spring, Union Center, Board Member David Paul, Mud Butte, Board Member Haven Stuck, Rapid City, Board Member. In 2020, there were 9 arrests and 10 convictions for cattle theft in South Dakota....
dakotafreepress.com
Smith: Repeal the KRISTI Tax!
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. I don’t mind paying taxes for the good of all. It chaps my hide to bank roll lavish lifestyles for bums and to build murder weapons. An itemized list of every dime shouldn’t be too much for tax payers to ask for.
KELOLAND TV
Secretary of State candidate on Biden 2020 win: ‘I’m not going to acknowledge that’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The position of Secretary of State has come under more scrutiny in states across the country as a result of the 2020 election. For the fourth consecutive term, South Dakota will be electing a new Secretary of State after Steve Barnett lost the Republican nomination at the state convention this summer. The two candidates vying for the position are Monae Johnson, a Republican from Rapid City, and Tom Cool, a Democrat from Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
What manufacturing workers make in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
KELOLAND TV
Checking in on both sides of the IM 27 debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are less than three weeks from the November election, when South Dakotans will once again decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Supporters and opponents are both using research to support their views, research that doesn’t always match up. You may have seen...
cowboystatedaily.com
dakotanewsnow.com
Consultant explains recent hospital layoffs, what could be in South Dakota’s healthcare future
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Layoffs at medical facilities have been sweeping across the nation, and now it’s happening in South Dakota. Michael Wyland is a consultant to non-profit organizations, including hospitals. “Sanford and Avera are both are in the six to seven billion a year range in...
KELOLAND TV
Scorched by sunflowers
Mt. VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — As a leading state in sunflower production, finding a sea of the yellow crop in late summer is not uncommon in South Dakota. However, now that harvest season is upon us, those beautiful flowers have now become a risky crop for farmers to combine.
amazingmadison.com
Lots of Interest in Governor Noem’s Grocery Tax Cut
There is a lot of interest in the proposal for Governor Kristi Noem to cut the four and a half percent sales tax on groceries, but a lack of details. Dave Owen, President of the state Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says they haven’t supported changes in sales tax in the past.
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in South Dakota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Event Reminder: South Dakota Native Nations gather for Oceti Vote Fest in Rapid City this weekend
News Release Lakota People's Law Project Oceti Vote Fest begins with a Grand Entry at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday, October 22 and features an intertribal basketball tournament on Saturday, Thunder Fest Concert Saturday night and Oceti hand games, singing contest, and family activities on Sunday. People ...
