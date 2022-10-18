Man dies in Oconee Co. camper fire

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Tuesday morning when a camper caught fire in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. on Robert Grant Drive, south of Westminster.

The coroner said 72-year-old Alfred Kelly died at the scene from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.