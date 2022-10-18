Man dies in Oconee Co. camper fire
OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Tuesday morning when a camper caught fire in Oconee County.
The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. on Robert Grant Drive, south of Westminster.Man sentenced to 25 years for killing 8-year-old in Gaffney
The coroner said 72-year-old Alfred Kelly died at the scene from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0