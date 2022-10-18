Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri man who fired fatal shots in reality show star’s murder-for-hire conspiracy sentenced to 32 years in prison
U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Thursday sentenced a St. Louis man who killed a reality show star’s nephew to 32 years in prison. Travell Anthony Hill, 31, pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and one count of murder-for-hire in the death of Andre Montgomery Jr. on March 14, 2016.
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
Leonard Taylor, Missouri Dept of Corrections JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7 at at the state prison...
KMOV
Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For those who are free and to those who’ve lost their freedom, America’s addiction continues to kill. Missouri’s latest action to cut off fentanyl and the like, may not be working. Changes to curb overdoses, drugs, and contraband from getting behind bars is taking heat. This comes after Missouri’s Department of Corrections (DOC) banned physical mail for prisoners.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
Missouri City Car Thefts So Crazy, Police Giving Away Wheel Locks
You know car theft in your community has reached a critical mass when the police start giving away wheel locks. That's exactly what has happened in a suburb of St. Louis recently. I saw this crazy story shared by several outlets today including The Daily Caller and News Lanes. The...
St. Louis County woman convicted of kidnapping, domestic assault
A St. Louis County jury convicted a 32-year-old woman Thursday for attacking a former intimate acquaintance and restraining her without the woman's consent.
Parents charged after toddler fatally shoots self in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The parents of a 2-year-old boy who fatally himself in a St. Louis parking lot last week are now facing criminal charges. Darrion Martez Whirley and Ana Cristina Garcia Mendoza, both 23, were each charged Friday with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Neither were in custody as of Friday afternoon.
How ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ helped solve St. Louis cold case
The TV series Unsolved Mysteries helped solve a case involving an infant.
Shooter sentenced in Sweetie Pie’s star’s murder-for-hire plot
A federal judge has sentenced Travell Hill, the convicted trigger man in a murder-for-hire plot involving the nephew of a Sweetie Pie's reality TV star in 2016.
KMOV
Former St. Louis County official pleads guilty to COVID-19 funding scam
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Tony Weaver, a former top official at the St. Louis County Jail, pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the county through a Small Businesses Relief (SBR) Program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Charges alleged Weaver met with a man who owns several small businesses in...
recordpatriot.com
20 years for man running St. Louis drug ring
A St. Louis man who ran a local drug ring has been given a 20-year federal prison sentence. James L. Brownridge, 49, pleaded guilty July 28 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana. The U.S. Department of Justice's Eastern...
East St. Louis man on trial for violent carjacking
An East St. Louis man faces federal charges in a carjacking that turned violent earlier this year.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police arrest St. Louis juveniles in stolen cars
A group of juveniles from St. Louis are in custody after a brief chase in Alton Friday morning. According to information from the Alton Police Department, a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle reported as stolen out of St. Louis was spotted by a License Plate Reader camera on US 67, coming from Godfrey Road, heading towards the city limits of Alton.
Jail video captures alarming inmate treatment, guard says firing him was wrong
ST. LOUIS – Before George Floyd, a St. Louis Justice Center inmate had a similar experience you haven’t heard about. It happened in 2018, but the case has been held up in the courts until just this week. Former corrections officer Victor Cooper was fired after the incident. He then sued to get his job […]
St. Louis drug ring leader sentenced 20 years
A judge sentenced a St. Louis drug ring leader Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison.
KOMU
Missouri woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
recordpatriot.com
St. Louis man charged with battery
A St. Louis man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Chantel T. Stanciel, 48, was charged with the Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Maryville Police Department. According to court documents, on Oct. 9, Stanciel allegedly strangled another person...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Rising like a fortress, for 168 years the Missouri State Penitentiary was designed to keep prisoners from escaping. Today, almost two decades after it closed, many believe some inmates are still here. For a fifth Halloween, Chad Plein is following David Glidden for a paranormal...
kttn.com
Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri
Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
kfmo.com
Washington County Burglary Charges
(Cadet, MO) A man from Richwoods, 48 year old James John Bell, is charged with second degree burglary, stealing,, tampering with a motor vehicle, and driving with a revoked or suspended license. Bell is alleged to have stolen a dune buggy and power tools from a building on Autumn Road in Cadet Saturday. Bell was arrested near the scene after he was spotted driving the dune buggy by its owner. He was booked into the Washington County Jail with a $25,000 bond. He has a bond reduction hearing in Washington County Court Tuesday.
