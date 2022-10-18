ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMOV

Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For those who are free and to those who’ve lost their freedom, America’s addiction continues to kill. Missouri’s latest action to cut off fentanyl and the like, may not be working. Changes to curb overdoses, drugs, and contraband from getting behind bars is taking heat. This comes after Missouri’s Department of Corrections (DOC) banned physical mail for prisoners.
MISSOURI STATE
recordpatriot.com

20 years for man running St. Louis drug ring

A St. Louis man who ran a local drug ring has been given a 20-year federal prison sentence. James L. Brownridge, 49, pleaded guilty July 28 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana. The U.S. Department of Justice's Eastern...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Police arrest St. Louis juveniles in stolen cars

A group of juveniles from St. Louis are in custody after a brief chase in Alton Friday morning. According to information from the Alton Police Department, a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle reported as stolen out of St. Louis was spotted by a License Plate Reader camera on US 67, coming from Godfrey Road, heading towards the city limits of Alton.
ALTON, IL
KOMU

Missouri woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
recordpatriot.com

St. Louis man charged with battery

A St. Louis man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Chantel T. Stanciel, 48, was charged with the Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Maryville Police Department. According to court documents, on Oct. 9, Stanciel allegedly strangled another person...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Rising like a fortress, for 168 years the Missouri State Penitentiary was designed to keep prisoners from escaping. Today, almost two decades after it closed, many believe some inmates are still here. For a fifth Halloween, Chad Plein is following David Glidden for a paranormal...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri

Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County Burglary Charges

(Cadet, MO) A man from Richwoods, 48 year old James John Bell, is charged with second degree burglary, stealing,, tampering with a motor vehicle, and driving with a revoked or suspended license. Bell is alleged to have stolen a dune buggy and power tools from a building on Autumn Road in Cadet Saturday. Bell was arrested near the scene after he was spotted driving the dune buggy by its owner. He was booked into the Washington County Jail with a $25,000 bond. He has a bond reduction hearing in Washington County Court Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO

