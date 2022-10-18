Cook County’s second installment property tax bills will be about four months late this year. Instead of the typical late-June mail date with an Aug. 1 due date, bills will likely be mailed at some time in November with a due date about 30 days later, at some time in December. The delay is the result of computer compatibility problems between the two county agencies that process tax appeals.

