BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours. Billings Police say a 39-year-old Billings man appears to have killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night. On Tuesday night south of Gallatin Gateway, a 50-year-old woman reportedly shot her husband and then killed herself at a nearby reservoir. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as 53-year-old Jason Jones and 50-year-old Kimberly Jones. The names of the victims in the Billings shooting have not been released.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO