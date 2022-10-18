Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Plenty of events to choose from this weekend
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend — whether it’s just for fun or for a good cause — there’s lots to be had out there in South Mississippi. Here’s a look at some of the events planned for Saturday and Sunday. Check Facebook for more details on these events.
wxxv25.com
City of Ocean Springs offering cemetery tours during Halloween season
For the first time, Ocean Springs is hosting cemetery tours as part of the town’s Halloween festivities. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the cemetery with more.
wxxv25.com
Breakfast with Business Champions in Biloxi
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Diversity Council hosted its Breakfast with Business Champions at Beau Rivage this morning. A panel of speakers discussed the successes and challenges, things they have learned on their journey as business owners. Business resource agencies were also at this morning’s breakfast to provide...
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
wxxv25.com
Free Kids Fishin’ Rodeo this weekend in Harrison County
You may want to bring your kids out this Saturday to learn the basics of fishing at the 2022 Kids Fishin’ Rodeo at Harrison County Sheriff’s County Farm. This event is free for kids 15 and under. Children will be able to learn the basics of fishing, they will learn how to tie a knot, select a lure, bait hooks, and cast.
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Equality Fest takes place this weekend in Biloxi
To celebrate the LGBTQ community, the Gulf Coast Equality Council is gearing up for Equality Fest this weekend. Saturday’s event will include arts and crafts along with food vendors. It will be a family event, complete with bounce houses and balloon animals for the kids. More than a dozen...
styleblueprint.com
Haunted Mississippi: The Scariest Places + Their Stories
Tales of haunted locations, romantic vignettes, and eerie occurrences have long been kept intact by Mississippi’s tradition of storytelling. Here are six notoriously haunted places across the state and the stories behind them. McRaven House | Vicksburg, MS. More than 14 ghosts still haunt Mississippi’s “Most Haunted House,” McRaven....
WKRG
Lucedale Fall Farmers Market returns this Saturday
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The courthouse square in Lucedale will be bustling early Saturday morning as local vendors sell their seasonal crops. About a dozen vendors are expected. Anyone can come set up for free with first-come-first-serve space along Cox Street in front of the county courthouse. In the...
wxxv25.com
Crime Stoppers holds annual state conference in Biloxi
Crime Stoppers hosted its annual state conference at the Golden Nugget for law enforcement and citizens to come together to get additional training when it comes to fighting crime. Bill Allen traveled from Tupelo to Biloxi, along with 50 other people from across the state, to get training and more...
WLOX
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
October is one of the best times of the year for outdoor activities and festivals on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and this week was no exception. Teal Pumpkin Project brings awareness to kids' food allergies, intolerances. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Hillary Mathis, mom and advocate, visits with some teal...
wxxv25.com
Long Beach homeowners go all out for Halloween
There’s another scary house in town! Joey and Jan DeWitt’s house in Long Beach is known as the place to visit on Halloween. What makes their house unique is that most of their decorations are homemade and inspired by their favorite horror films. Joey DeWitt, who is the...
Fast Casual
Captain D’s expanding Mississippi footprint with Gulfport opening
Captain D's has opened a franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi at 11487 US-49. Marking its 30th restaurant in the state, the site was previously a Church's Chicken and is under the direction of multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings. Benner and his business partner, Tim Stokes, joined Captain D's...
ourmshome.com
Hear the Pascagoula River Singing This October
Of all the rivers throughout the United States, none are as intriguing as the river that sings in Pascagoula — especially in October. The Pascagoula River, or the Singing River, actually hums like a swarm of bees dancing on gentle notes from a wooden flute, according to those lucky enough to have heard it. The intoxicating sound has also been compared to the delicate sounds and echos of rubbing the rim of a crystal glass filled with water or wine.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two Mississippi barrier islands now designated Underground Railroad sites
Two barrier islands off the coast of Mississippi have been recognized as sites of historical significance in the Underground Railroad network. Documentation uncovered by researchers with the National Park Service found that freedom seekers in Mississippi traveled to these islands during the Civil War to enlist with the U.S. Navy to escape slavery. Records from 1861 show the first recorded freedom seeker reached Ship Island that year to enlist with the U.S. Navy. At least eight other men journeyed from Moss Point, Mississippi, to Horn Island in December 1863. Records show they also enlisted in the U.S. Navy, according to the National Park Service.
WLOX
Power restored to traffic lights, businesses in D’Iberville
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Some traffic lights and businesses were without power in D’Iberville Thursday morning, but everything is back running smoothly now. Captain Michael Knapp says lights were affected from Auto Mall Parkway to Popps Ferry Road, all the way up to the new Popps Ferry overpass and on Lamey Bridge Road.
Where are Mississippi’s most haunted places?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is rich in history. Where there’s history, hauntings seem to follow. Paranormal occurrences have been reported across the state. Haunted Rooms America keeps up with them. The website created a list of the most haunted places in Mississippi. Here’s what it said about the legends behind these sites: City Cemetery […]
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
2 killed in George County early morning house fire
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
Comments / 0