wxxv25.com

Plenty of events to choose from this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend — whether it’s just for fun or for a good cause — there’s lots to be had out there in South Mississippi. Here’s a look at some of the events planned for Saturday and Sunday. Check Facebook for more details on these events.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Breakfast with Business Champions in Biloxi

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Diversity Council hosted its Breakfast with Business Champions at Beau Rivage this morning. A panel of speakers discussed the successes and challenges, things they have learned on their journey as business owners. Business resource agencies were also at this morning’s breakfast to provide...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Free Kids Fishin’ Rodeo this weekend in Harrison County

You may want to bring your kids out this Saturday to learn the basics of fishing at the 2022 Kids Fishin’ Rodeo at Harrison County Sheriff’s County Farm. This event is free for kids 15 and under. Children will be able to learn the basics of fishing, they will learn how to tie a knot, select a lure, bait hooks, and cast.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Equality Fest takes place this weekend in Biloxi

To celebrate the LGBTQ community, the Gulf Coast Equality Council is gearing up for Equality Fest this weekend. Saturday’s event will include arts and crafts along with food vendors. It will be a family event, complete with bounce houses and balloon animals for the kids. More than a dozen...
BILOXI, MS
styleblueprint.com

Haunted Mississippi: The Scariest Places + Their Stories

Tales of haunted locations, romantic vignettes, and eerie occurrences have long been kept intact by Mississippi’s tradition of storytelling. Here are six notoriously haunted places across the state and the stories behind them. McRaven House | Vicksburg, MS. More than 14 ghosts still haunt Mississippi’s “Most Haunted House,” McRaven....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG

Lucedale Fall Farmers Market returns this Saturday

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The courthouse square in Lucedale will be bustling early Saturday morning as local vendors sell their seasonal crops. About a dozen vendors are expected. Anyone can come set up for free with first-come-first-serve space along Cox Street in front of the county courthouse. In the...
LUCEDALE, MS
wxxv25.com

Crime Stoppers holds annual state conference in Biloxi

Crime Stoppers hosted its annual state conference at the Golden Nugget for law enforcement and citizens to come together to get additional training when it comes to fighting crime. Bill Allen traveled from Tupelo to Biloxi, along with 50 other people from across the state, to get training and more...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?

October is one of the best times of the year for outdoor activities and festivals on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and this week was no exception. Teal Pumpkin Project brings awareness to kids' food allergies, intolerances. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Hillary Mathis, mom and advocate, visits with some teal...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Long Beach homeowners go all out for Halloween

There’s another scary house in town! Joey and Jan DeWitt’s house in Long Beach is known as the place to visit on Halloween. What makes their house unique is that most of their decorations are homemade and inspired by their favorite horror films. Joey DeWitt, who is the...
LONG BEACH, MS
Fast Casual

Captain D’s expanding Mississippi footprint with Gulfport opening

Captain D's has opened a franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi at 11487 US-49. Marking its 30th restaurant in the state, the site was previously a Church's Chicken and is under the direction of multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings. Benner and his business partner, Tim Stokes, joined Captain D's...
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

Hear the Pascagoula River Singing This October

Of all the rivers throughout the United States, none are as intriguing as the river that sings in Pascagoula — especially in October. The Pascagoula River, or the Singing River, actually hums like a swarm of bees dancing on gentle notes from a wooden flute, according to those lucky enough to have heard it. The intoxicating sound has also been compared to the delicate sounds and echos of rubbing the rim of a crystal glass filled with water or wine.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two Mississippi barrier islands now designated Underground Railroad sites

Two barrier islands off the coast of Mississippi have been recognized as sites of historical significance in the Underground Railroad network. Documentation uncovered by researchers with the National Park Service found that freedom seekers in Mississippi traveled to these islands during the Civil War to enlist with the U.S. Navy to escape slavery. Records from 1861 show the first recorded freedom seeker reached Ship Island that year to enlist with the U.S. Navy. At least eight other men journeyed from Moss Point, Mississippi, to Horn Island in December 1863. Records show they also enlisted in the U.S. Navy, according to the National Park Service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Power restored to traffic lights, businesses in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Some traffic lights and businesses were without power in D’Iberville Thursday morning, but everything is back running smoothly now. Captain Michael Knapp says lights were affected from Auto Mall Parkway to Popps Ferry Road, all the way up to the new Popps Ferry overpass and on Lamey Bridge Road.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Where are Mississippi’s most haunted places?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is rich in history. Where there’s history, hauntings seem to follow. Paranormal occurrences have been reported across the state. Haunted Rooms America keeps up with them. The website created a list of the most haunted places in Mississippi. Here’s what it said about the legends behind these sites: City Cemetery […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 2

Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
PERRYVILLE, MO
WKRG News 5

2 killed in George County early morning house fire

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

