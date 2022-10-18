ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Harford County executive candidate profile: Republican Bob Cassilly

BEL AIR, Md. -- The 2022 election will mean Harford County voters will elect a new county executive. Bob Cassilly is a Republican state senator who's seeking to succeed incumbent Barry Glassman, the Republican nominee for Maryland state comptroller. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County police K-9 unit to conduct demonstrations at special pet-blessing ceremony

TIMONIUM, Md. — A special pet-blessing ceremony takes place this weekend in person for the first time since the pandemic began at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The blessing will include demonstrations from the Baltimore County police K-9 unit. Patrol dogs and their handlers worked on obedience Thursday morning at the K-9 unit's training facility in Dundalk.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Voters split on ballot Question K on term limits in Baltimore City

As Election Day nears, one of the ballot questions getting a lot of attention asks voters if elected officials in Baltimore City should have term limits. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Terms limits is a question that is on the ballot for Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baby died from homicide in west Baltimore, medical examiner rules

A 1-year-old girl died as a result of homicide, the medical examiner's office ruled. Baltimore police said officers were called around 12:14 p.m. on Oct. 4 for an unresponsive baby in the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway. Police said officers tried to save the baby's life, but that Nyemia Gillard...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Domestic violence is possible motive in MTA bus driver's killing

Baltimore police said domestic violence is a possible motive in Tuesday's killing of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver, the 11 News I-Team has learned. City police on Thursday confirmed the woman killed was Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia. She was shot multiple times as she arrived for work at the MTA's Bush Division employee parking lot. The subject of the argument remains unknown.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Celebrate the honorees of the BBJ's 40 Under 40 Awards

The Baltimore Business Journal is excited to spotlight the next generation of greater Baltimore business leaders. The BBJ presents 40 people under the age of 40 who are making significant career achievements and demonstrating social responsibility. Join the BBJ for a reception-style celebration with the 2022 class of 40 under...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Waldorf School unveils new chicken coop designed by students

The Waldorf School of Baltimore on Friday unveiled a new chicken coop designed by third grade students. It has been three years since the school had chickens. Learning about shelters is part of the school's curriculum. Students got a hands-on experience of brainstorming just what they wanted their coop to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fire guts home, heavily damages attic in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon to a house fire in the Millersville area. SkyTeam 11 reported fire crews extinguished the fire at a house in the 8200 block of Mimico South. In the 4 p.m. hour, firefighters were making entry into the heavily damaged attic. There...
MILLERSVILLE, MD

