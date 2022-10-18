Last season was special for the Fenwick High School girls tennis team as it finished third in the IHSA Class 1A tournament, gaining the first state trophy in program history. This year’s team has been just as good, and maybe even better, than last year’s. The Friars repeated as Girls Catholic Athletic Conference champions and on Oct. 14-15 made a successful defense of the Class 1A Elmhurst Timothy Christian Sectional title with a perfect score of 36 — 10 points better than the runner-up and host Trojans.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO