ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota

Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota drops hype video ahead of visit to Penn State for Nittany Lions' 'White Out' game

Minnesota is set to step into an imposing environment on Saturday as it travels to State College to face No. 16 Penn State. It’s not just any game for the Nittany Lions. This has been designated as the team’s annual “White Out” game, meaning an already vocal Beaver Stadium crowd will be that much more hyped up. A 7:30 p.m. primetime slot on ABC will only add to the intensity.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Trevor Keegan talks about importance of Michigan State game to Michigan's season

Michigan currently is on a bye week, but following that is one of the 2 most important contests on the annual schedule. “The Game” vs. archrival Ohio State is obviously circled on the Wolverines’ calendar year in and year out. But there’s also the one against their in-state foe an hour away in East Lansing that also bears weight.
EAST LANSING, MI
Centre Daily

James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor

James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota reveals uniform combination with brilliant gold-chrome helmets for Week 8

Minnesota football has unveiled its uniform combo ahead of a B1G matchup with No. 16 Penn State. The Golden Gophers will be rocking white jerseys and maroon pants with white accessories. Minnesota will bust out its gold-chrome helmets for the second time this season, which feature a maroon “M” on 1 side and Goldy Gopher on the other side.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Tom Izzo Had A Warning For The Fan Base On Thursday

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans have a rugged start to the 2022-23 season. After what should be an easy season opener against Northern Arizona, the Spartans will play Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, Notre Dame and either UConn or Oregon, plus one more game, in the Phil Knight Invitational.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum adds to impressive 2022 campaign, leads Power 5 in another rushing stat, says PFF

Blake Corum has been on fire this season and added to his accolades according to PFF. He now leads Power 5 schools in another rushing statistic. Corum now has 11 rushes of at least 20 yards or more for Michigan. One of Corum’s touchdowns against Penn State was a 67 yard-run, and added to his total. He finished the game with 166 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State announces plans for unique synchronized light show during White Out intro

Penn State often has some of the best spectacles in college football. Another is expected this week at Beaver Stadium for the showdown against Minnesota. Fans are encouraged to download the official Penn State Athletics App in preparation for this weekend’s White Out game. Spectators then should have their cellphones for a synchronized light show. The moment will occur during the pregame intro video 6 minutes before kickoff.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy