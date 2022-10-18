For the record, it was Butternut Road that the West Geauga girls used to traverse the county for a Division II sectional final Oct. 19 at a high-flying Berkshire side. There wasn’t an impediment on that route — or seemingly one on the opposing touchline — that could have deterred the Wolverines on this night. West G came in with an edge to itself, and it left with a thorough result.

CHESTERLAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO