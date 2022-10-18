Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Japan, Australia Sign Security Pact With Eye on China
PERTH, AUSTRALIA — Australia and Japan agreed to share sensitive intelligence and deepen defense cooperation Saturday, signing a security pact to counter China's military rise. Prime ministers Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese signed the accord in the Western Australian city of Perth, revamping a dusty 15-year-old accord drafted when...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Voice of America
US Considering Joint Weapons Production with Taiwan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, a business lobby said Wednesday, an initiative intended to speed up arms transfers to bolster Taipei's deterrence against China. U.S. presidents have approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan since 2017...
Voice of America
Canada to Host Group of World's Female Foreign Ministers to Discuss Iran
More than a dozen of the world's female foreign ministers will join a virtual meeting hosted by Canada Thursday to discuss Iran’s brutal crackdown against protesters, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Wednesday in a statement. The death last month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of...
Voice of America
State Department Recap: Oct. 12-19, 2022
STATE DEPARTMENT — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States said Russian President Vladimir Putin was resorting to "desperate tactics" after Putin declared martial law Wednesday in four partially occupied regions of Ukraine that Russia claims as its own.
Voice of America
Share of Cases of COVID-19 Variants Nearly Doubles in US; Europe Warns of Rise
U.S. health regulators Friday estimated that BQ.1 and closely related BQ.1.1 accounted for 16.6% of coronavirus variants in the country, nearly doubling from last week, while Europe expects them to become the dominant variants in a month. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said the variants are likely...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 20
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:30 a.m.: NATO allies will act if Sweden or Finland come under pressure from Russia or another adversary before they become full members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
Newer coronavirus subvariants ticking up in California amid concerns of winter wave
California is closely watching a rise in new subvariants, as L.A. County and San Francisco Bay Area officials warn that cases are no longer substantially decreasing.
Voice of America
Analysis: Iran Pushes Militarily Abroad Amid Unrest at Home
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — As protests rage at home, Iran's theocratic government is flexing its military muscle abroad: Tehran has supplied drones to Russia that killed Ukrainian civilians, run drills in a border region with Azerbaijan and bombed Kurdish positions in Iraq. Iran has denied supplying the drones...
Voice of America
Ethiopia: Tigray Peace Talks to Take Place in South Africa
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The African Union has set October 24 in South Africa as the date and place for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ethiopia's Tigray region, according to an Ethiopian official. The announcement from Redwan Hussein, the national security adviser for Ethiopia’s prime minister,...
Voice of America
3 European Missions to UN Urge Probe of Drone Use in Ukraine
France, Germany and Britain called Friday for the United Nations to investigate allegations that Russia is using Iranian drones for attacks in Ukraine. A letter from the French, German and British missions to the U.N. cited “significant open-source evidence, including photographs and video, of Russia deploying Mohajer and Shahed series UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] in Ukraine.”
Voice of America
Companies Weigh Fallout From US Ban on Sending Chip Tech to China
The Biden administration's announcement earlier this month that it would ban the transfer of advanced U.S. semiconductor technology to China continues to reverberate through global markets. The ruling by the Department of Commerce affects not only U.S. firms that sell to China but any company whose products contain American semiconductor technology.
Voice of America
Protests Rage in Iran's Southeast, Amid Crackdown Call
Dubai, UAE — Protests broke out in restive southeastern Iran Friday, with demonstrators attacking banks, state media reported, as a senior cleric called for tough measures against demonstrators across the country. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by five weeks of demonstrations that erupted after the death in police...
Voice of America
China’s Leader Faces Challenge: Fixing Economy While Pursuing Growth
HONG KONG — China’s President Xi Jinping has faced and survived many challenges in life. He spent years as a teenager toiling in the countryside after his father was persecuted. He worked his way up to the top echelons of power and carried out a massive anti-corruption campaign that earned him many enemies.
Voice of America
Truss Was a Good Partner, Biden Says on British PM Resignation
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is stepping down from office after just six weeks of her turbulent tenure, a “good partner” in supporting Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression. Biden declined to weigh in on her...
Voice of America
After Midterms, Pressure for Biden to Stay Tough on China
With polls suggesting that Republicans may retake control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, the United States appears set to continue its "tough on China” policy. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara looks at how a GOP-led Congress might exert more pressure on the Biden administration on various issues from trade relations with Beijing to support for Taiwan.
Voice of America
At Least 150 Killed in Two Days of Fighting in Sudan's South
Khartoum, Sudan — At least 150 people including children have been killed in two days of fighting in the latest ethnic clashes over land disputes in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state, a medic said Thursday. The fighting is some of the worst in recent months, and crowds took to...
