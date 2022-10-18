Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Russian Court Orders Arrest of Dissident Journalist Ovsyannikova
A Russian court has ordered the arrest of television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, Interfax news agency said, more than six months after she flashed a sign on air saying the Kremlin was lying about the Ukraine war. Ovsyannikova already has fled Russia, her lawyer said this week, after refusing to observe...
Voice of America
US Charges 5 Russians With Shipping US Military Tech to Moscow, Evading Sanctions
NEW YORK / WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five Russian nationals with sanctions evasion and other crimes for shipping military technologies bought from U.S. manufacturers to Russian buyers, some of which ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said the electronic components purchased...
Voice of America
US, Russian Defense Chiefs Talk as Fighting Rages in Ukraine
Washington — The top U.S. and Russian defense officials spoke by phone for the first time in months Friday, as Russian officials indicated a new openness to possible negotiations and as Ukrainian forces edged closer to the Russian-occupied southern port city of Kherson. The United States and Russia both...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 21
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:09 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that Russia is likely continuing to prepare for a false-flag attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Iran, the Institute said, is providing military support to Russian forces in Ukraine despite new international sanctions likely in part because Iranian leaders believe that they need Moscow’s help to upend the U.S.-led global order.
Voice of America
Trump Ex-Adviser Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months for Contempt of Congress
Washington — Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, was sentenced by a judge Friday to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with lawmakers investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack. In imposing the sentence, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols also ordered Bannon to pay...
Voice of America
Emails Show Trump Knowingly Pressed False Voter Fraud Claims, Judge Says
A California federal judge on Wednesday said then-U.S. President Donald Trump had signed a sworn statement asserting that voter fraud numbers included in a 2020 election lawsuit were accurate, despite being told the numbers were not correct. U.S. District Judge David Carter made the disclosure in ordering lawyer John Eastman...
Voice of America
Truss Was a Good Partner, Biden Says on British PM Resignation
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is stepping down from office after just six weeks of her turbulent tenure, a “good partner” in supporting Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression. Biden declined to weigh in on her...
Voice of America
Germany's Scholz: Putin Using Energy as a Weapon
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy as weapon, but his tactics are only bringing Western allies closer together in their support of Ukraine. Scholz made the comments to the German parliament ahead of a European Union energy summit, the second meeting of the...
Voice of America
Ukraine Restricting Power Use After Russian Attacks
Ukraine is restricting power use Thursday in response to Russian attacks that damaged parts of the country’s electrical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged people to conserve energy in an address late Wednesday. He said the government was working to create “mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure in...
Voice of America
Millions of Ukrainians Beyond Reach, as Russia Blocks UN Aid Access in Areas It Controls
United Nations — The top United Nations official in Ukraine says as winter approaches, millions of people are beyond the reach of humanitarians in non-government-controlled areas and are likely in need of assistance. “And it's a fact that we regularly request access across the front line from both countries...
Voice of America
3 European Missions to UN Urge Probe of Drone Use in Ukraine
France, Germany and Britain called Friday for the United Nations to investigate allegations that Russia is using Iranian drones for attacks in Ukraine. A letter from the French, German and British missions to the U.N. cited “significant open-source evidence, including photographs and video, of Russia deploying Mohajer and Shahed series UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] in Ukraine.”
East Iran city, scene of bloody crackdown, sees new protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A city in Iran that was the scene of a bloody crackdown last month awoke to new destruction on Saturday, state TV showed, after tensions erupted the day before. In Zahedan, a southeastern city with an ethnic Baluch population, protests after Friday prayers...
Voice of America
Wife of Jailed RFE/RL Consultant in Belarus Detained
The wife of jailed RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik has been detained after police searched her apartment in the western city of Baranavichy. Darya Losik's parents told RFE/RL that police searched their daughter's home early in the morning on October 18, waking her and her 4-year-old daughter, Paulina. According to her...
Voice of America
US-Saudi Oil Dispute Fraying Longtime Relations
Amman, Jordan — A dispute over oil between Saudi Arabia and the United States is straining the long-standing relationship between Washington and its Gulf ally. Saudi officials, in coordination with OPEC Plus, recently decided to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. The Saudis say the cut was made to prevent a collapse in oil prices. Analysts say the move undercuts Western sanctions on Russia and will jeopardize energy security.
Voice of America
Analysis: Iran Pushes Militarily Abroad Amid Unrest at Home
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — As protests rage at home, Iran's theocratic government is flexing its military muscle abroad: Tehran has supplied drones to Russia that killed Ukrainian civilians, run drills in a border region with Azerbaijan and bombed Kurdish positions in Iraq. Iran has denied supplying the drones...
Voice of America
EU Debates China Policy as German Chancellor Plans Beijing Visit
Washington — EU leaders at a European Council summit in Brussels this week wrestled with how to respond to the rising economic and diplomatic power of China, even as Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled his intention to sustain an aggressive foreign policy during a Communist Party congress in Beijing.
Voice of America
US Condemns Iran’s Restrictions on Internet Access
The U.S. signed on to an online coalition’s statement Thursday that condemned Iran’s restrictions to internet access during nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini last month. The Freedom Online Coalition is made up of 34 governments that collaborate to advance internet freedom worldwide. “In furtherance of...
Voice of America
State Department Recap: Oct. 12-19, 2022
STATE DEPARTMENT — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States said Russian President Vladimir Putin was resorting to "desperate tactics" after Putin declared martial law Wednesday in four partially occupied regions of Ukraine that Russia claims as its own.
Voice of America
Study: Russia Leads Worldwide Drop in Internet Freedom
A study has found that Russian information restrictions led a worldwide drop in internet freedom across the world during the past year. The research was carried out by Freedom House. The nonprofit organization is largely financed by U.S. government agencies. Freedom House released the results on Tuesday. On its website,...
Voice of America
After Founder's Arrest, Kashmir Walla Left Juggling Court Hearings and News Coverage
Srinagar — For over a decade,The Kashmir Walla has provided weekly political insight and news from Indian-controlled Kashmir. Founded by Fahad Shah when he was 22 and still in college, the news portal strives to give young audiences a better understanding of life in the disputed territory. “The idea...
Comments / 0