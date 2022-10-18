For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:09 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that Russia is likely continuing to prepare for a false-flag attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Iran, the Institute said, is providing military support to Russian forces in Ukraine despite new international sanctions likely in part because Iranian leaders believe that they need Moscow’s help to upend the U.S.-led global order.

1 DAY AGO