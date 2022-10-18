eClinical Solutions Shares New Strategies and Industry Best Practices for Optimizing Digital Clinical Trials at elluminate Engage 2022 Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, will bring together global life science leaders on Wednesday, November 2 and Thursday, November 3 for its fourth annual client and partner conference, elluminate ® Engage 2022. The event will take place at Convene in Boston, Massachusetts, where attendees will exchange ideas, share best practices, and build on lessons learned. The meeting is focused on empowering elluminate Clinical Data Cloud users to create new and better experiences for interacting with clinical data amidst the industry’s growing volume and variety of trial data. This year, elluminate Engage includes nearly 200 attendees representing 55 unique organizations in life sciences. Over 35 industry thought leaders will speak at Engage to share experiences and insights from working with the elluminate platform, present future capabilities and discuss outcomes achieved to date. Engage 2022 features four corporate sponsors from the eClinical partner network, including Halloran Consulting, Medidata, Medable, and PwC.

Day 1 Agenda Highlights:

Doug Barta, CIO at Cerevel Therapeutics, and Raj Indupuri, CEO and co-founder at eClinical Solutions, will deliver the keynote address, “Digital Clinical 2025 – Blueprint for Success.” Together, they will share how the industry has evolved post pandemic and the role data infrastructure and analytics play in developing new medicines at the speed of science.

The panel session, “Building Better End-User Experiences,” features Mahesh Iyer, VP, global head – technical data services, GDO innovation lead & GDO India head at Parexel; Marcel Mackiewicz, director – head of late stage program data management at Merck KGaA; and Michelle Hinkley. They will discuss primary use cases for the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud within data management, clinical programming, and data sciences. Later, eClinical Solutions leadership, Bob Arnesen, president and co-founder, and Venu Mallarapu, VP, global strategy and operations, will join a panel featuring eClinical partners Karen Travers, principal at Halloran Consulting Group; and Ian Shafer, partner at PwC, on how to approach a data infrastructure and analytics platform implementation strategy for both top 50 and mid-size life sciences companies, including recommendations and pitfalls to avoid.

Also on Day 1, the session “DCT 360 Perspectives” will examine the current state of decentralized clinical trial (DCT) adoption, including models in practice, and data and technology considerations from the vantage point of sponsors, sites, and patients.

“The elluminate community of clients and end-users has more than doubled each year over the past two years and we are excited to bring some of the brightest minds in the life sciences industry together in person for our fourth annual elluminate Engage conference,” said Sheila Rocchio, chief marketing officer at eClinical Solutions. “The opportunity for our clients and partners to connect with each other and eClinical leadership is invaluable as we build on the industry momentum to digitize and reimagine the drug development process.”

Day 2 Agenda Highlights:

The Day 2 keynote will be delivered by Dr. Nate Zinsser, author and consultant at MindSet Performance Solutions. His session, “Your Peak Performance Mindset: Finding Flow and Thriving Under Pressure,” will inform attendees about the psychology behind performance breakthroughs and provide a guiding model for overcoming resistance to fully embrace opportunities. In another presentation, Jaclyn Dye, senior director, head of clinical data management at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, will be sharing perspectives from bringing the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud to multiple organizations. Additionally, David Weigand, senior director, clinical data reporting and analytics at Bristol-Myers Squibb, and his colleague Jayabarathi Rajasekaran, associate director, clinical data reporting and analytics at Bristol-Myers Squibb, will come together with Megan Dunham, associate director, clinical data innovation at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, to lead the session, “Moving Beyond the Core Platform,” sharing the outcomes they have achieved thus far with elluminate and their plans for the future.

Interactive Breakout Sessions and elluminate Roadmap:

The conference will also feature several interactive breakout groups, including role-based sessions highlighting best practices and ways to maximize the benefits of elluminate for data management, programming and biostatistics, and clinical operations. A roadmap session for the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud will preview platform capabilities on the way and product-focused breakouts will allow attendees to share techniques and feedback for various recently launched eClinical offerings, including Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM), Statistical Computing Environment, and elluminate IQ. Seamlessly integrated with Data Central, elluminate IQ (eIQ) is eClinical Solutions’ embedded layer for AI and automation throughout the platform. The latest elluminate IQ features offer AI-enabled data review capabilities, enabling data managers and reviewers to ensure data integrity in a more efficient, scalable way.

For more information about elluminate Engage and to see the agenda, please visit: https://www.eclinicalsol.com/event/elluminate-engage/.

About eClinical Solutions

eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations around the world accelerate their digital clinical initiatives with modern data infrastructure and analytics. Our intelligent clinical data cloud and data services give our clients real-time, self-service access to all their data from one centralized location; plus advanced analytics that help them make smarter, faster business decisions. Find out more at eclinicalsol.com.

