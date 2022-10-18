ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIKEN’s Lead Paint Analyzer Approved by US NRC for Use without Licensing

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dArgR_0idtrfsL00

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

Viken Detection today announced that the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), after rigorous review, has approved VIKEN’s lead paint analyzer for license-exempt sales and use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006118/en/

The VIKEN Pb200e - US NRC License-Exempt (Photo: Business Wire)

VIKEN’s lead paint analyzer meets the NRC’s highest standards of safety for use by members of the public without any additional licensing controls. With the exemption, our customers can now save on costly and time-consuming licensing and reciprocity fees and are no longer required to perform routine leak testing.

Under the terms of the exemption, VIKEN will update the currently fielded Pb200i with special labeling to rename the product the “ Pb200e ” for proper tracking. Current VIKEN customers should contact VIKEN to schedule a factory relabeling and qualify for exemption. VIKEN has also worked with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to add the Pb200e to the current PCSs.

“NRC‘s approval of a lead paint analyzer for license-exempt distribution assures our customers that VIKEN’s Pb200i/e is, and always has been, the standard for detection and safety” said Jim Ryan, VIKEN’s CEO. “Developing products that balance these two criteria requires innovative approaches – this exemption exemplifies VIKEN’s unyielding commitment to this core design principle.”

About Viken Detection

Viken Detection provides enabling security imaging and material identification solutions that help law enforcement and safety inspection professionals keep the public safe from drug trafficking, counterterrorism, human trafficking and other hazardous threats. The company’s innovative products, the NIGHTHAWK-HBI TM (handled imager), FOXHOUND-HNA TM (trimodal narcotics analyzer), OSPREY-UVX TM (vehicle scanners) and the Pb200i/e TM (lead-paint analyzer), are the recognized leaders in their markets. Viken Detection is headquartered northwest of Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit us at www.VikenDetection.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006118/en/

CONTACT: Jon Decker

617-467-5526

jdecker@vikendetection.com

