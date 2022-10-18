Read full article on original website
Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival. It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said. Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
mainlinetoday.com
Boathouse Sports Expands Thanks to This Bryn Mawr Native
Can Bryn Mawr native John Strotbeck turn his rowing apparel company Boathouse Sports into a household name?. John Strotbeck has a history of relentless commitment. Take the 1984 Olympics. Standing in the tunnel in the Los Angeles Coliseum, with Michael Jordan right behind him, he decided in that moment that he would quit his job and train to win a gold medal four years later in Seoul.
Philadelphia is 7th Worst in America in Increased Homicides
So many roads lead to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner when it comes to the increase in violent crime in the former City of Brotherly Love. The latest WalletHub.com survey supports this pronouncement with its just-released report titled Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America. Philadelphia...
After 38 years, beloved West Philly crossing guard lavished with retirement party
A crossing guard in West Philadelphia, whose friendly smile and guiding arms has helped keep kids safe for 38 years, was showered with gifts, love and celebration on Friday as she announced her retirement.
How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ
I recently spent a beautiful sunny fall day experiencing a true slice of New Jersey and American history: The Nothnagle Log House. Built by Finnish settler Antti Niilonpoika, the cabin is located near natural springs and the Nehaunsy Creek. Fishing and trapping would be abundant. The ground is fertile and would have been excellent for farming.
visitphilly.com
16 Museum Secrets in Greater Philadelphia
Overlooked treasures, tours and free entry, events and opportunities at some of Philly’s best-known sights... With so much on offer at the famous museums and gardens of the Philadelphia region, it’s easy to miss some very cool opportunities. Even insiders can’t keep up with all of the behind-the-scenes...
'Avogeddon': Philadelphia nonprofit giving away thousands of free avocados
FREE AVOCADOS: The giveaway runs Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21 at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.
Haunted History: The story behind the infamous bloodstain in Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe
Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe still has the bloodstain of British General James Agnew and it's believed his spirit still roams the halls.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Bye Bye Bamboo – 13 more NJ night clubs that don’t exist anymore
When it comes to Jersey Shore, I believe God says one episode of the MTV reality series and sent superstorm Sandy to wipe out all evidence. More of that evidence was wiped out Friday, Oct. 29 when the Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights was demolished to make way for a condo and retail development.
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
billypenn.com
Remembering Frank Palumbo, the Philly restaurateur who chilled with Sinatra, DiMaggio, and Rizzo
Back in the day, a young Italian restaurant owner from South Philly ran with Hollywood heavyweights, while also maintaining a few local mob ties. This is the story of Frank Palumbo, who took over his grandfather’s boarding house turned Italian eatery on 8th and Catherine streets in 1929. We...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
AVOGEDDON: Come Get FREE Avocados at FDR Park in Philadelphia This Week!
Forget paying extra for guacamole! Want to grab some FREE avocados this week?. You can! According to NBC Philadelphia, Sharing Excess, a non-profit food rescue organization dedicated to combating food waste and insecurity, will be giving away FREE avocados at FDR Park in Philadelphia for what they're calling their "Avogeddon" event!
Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PhillyBite
The Best Chinese Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Local Sandwich Shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
Secretary Buttigieg visits West Philly business talking about potential contracting opportunities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Philadelphia Thursday. He's visiting the Enterprise Center in West Philadelphia to talk about potential contracting opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses.Secretary Buttigieg is also expected to detail transportation investment opportunities, including an update on the Biden administration's bipartisan infrastructure law.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Slammed in Ex-Cop Ryan Pownall’s Federal Lawsuit
Plus, a South Philly traffic nightmare, more problems at Wawa (in the 'burbs!), and more of what the city is talking about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
