Morris County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County woman accused of trespassing, criminal mischief, theft

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman is accused of trespassing, criminal mischief and theft in Flemington Borough, according to police. On Sunday, October 9, police responded to a business in town to take a trespassing report. The trespasser was observed on video surveillance entering the building through an unlocked door and later causing damage in a bathroom within the building, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say

No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
myveronanj.com

Man Charged In 4-Car DWI Crash

Four smashed cars but, thankfully, no injuries: That was what the Verona Police Department and the Verona Rescue Squad saw when they responded to a crash on Mount Prospect Avenue last night. On Thursday at about 10:30 p.m., Lt. Greco and Officers Carattini and Clark responded to a crash on...
VERONA, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Middlesex County Grand Jury returns 24-count indictment against four suspended Edison police officers for alleged ‘no show’ jobs

EDISON – A Middlesex County Grand Jury returned a 24-count indictment charging four suspended Edison police officers with racketeering, bribery, theft, money laundering and witness tampering, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department. A lengthy internal affairs investigation determined that...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death

Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 wanted, 1 arrested after Morris County drug invesitgation

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – One person was arrested and another remains after a Morris County drug investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Following a two-month investigation, on October 11, members of both Task Forces, the Dover Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, and the Morristown Police Department participated in an operation targeted at the drug distribution of drugs by Maurice Nobles, 35, of Wharton Borough and Tyson McCoy, 41, of Dover, Carroll said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Home invasion suspects caught on camera in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- Chilling video shows the suspects wanted in connection to two New Jersey home invasions.Toms River Police say just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, three men entered a home on Hickory Street, eventually finding keys to the homeowner's BMW and stealing it.Police say the suspects were involved in a similar case about an hour later when a woman woke up to someone standing over her bed. She startled the suspects, and they ran.In both cases, the suspects got in through unlocked first-floor windows.Police are still looking for them.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting

A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
NEWARK, NJ

