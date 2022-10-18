Read full article on original website
$6K Of Goods Stolen In Morris County Smoke Shop Burglary — Second Within An Hour, Police Say
Recognize them? Police have released surveillance photos of four suspects they say broke into a Morris County smoke shop and stole around $6,000 worth of goods on the same night another smoke shop was broken into just a few miles away. The suspects pictured above broke into Stardust Smokeshop on...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County woman accused of trespassing, criminal mischief, theft
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman is accused of trespassing, criminal mischief and theft in Flemington Borough, according to police. On Sunday, October 9, police responded to a business in town to take a trespassing report. The trespasser was observed on video surveillance entering the building through an unlocked door and later causing damage in a bathroom within the building, police said.
Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say
No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
myveronanj.com
Man Charged In 4-Car DWI Crash
Four smashed cars but, thankfully, no injuries: That was what the Verona Police Department and the Verona Rescue Squad saw when they responded to a crash on Mount Prospect Avenue last night. On Thursday at about 10:30 p.m., Lt. Greco and Officers Carattini and Clark responded to a crash on...
wrnjradio.com
Police respond to report of suspicious man at Morris County assisted living facility
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to Weston Assisted Living in Hanover Township after a report of a suspicious man that entered the building, police said. On Thursday, October 20, at 7:27p.m., police responded to Weston Assisted Living, located at 905 Route 10, regarding...
wrnjradio.com
3 wanted for allegedly stealing, altering and depositing a Hunterdon County school board check worth more than $28K
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Three suspects are wanted after allegedly stealing, altering and depositing a school board check worth more than $28,000, according to Flemington Borough police. On September 9, police took a report from the Flemington Raritan School Board in reference to a fraudulent check, police...
Middlesex County Grand Jury returns 24-count indictment against four suspended Edison police officers for alleged ‘no show’ jobs
EDISON – A Middlesex County Grand Jury returned a 24-count indictment charging four suspended Edison police officers with racketeering, bribery, theft, money laundering and witness tampering, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department. A lengthy internal affairs investigation determined that...
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
hudsontv.com
Union City Man Arrested on Drugs and Weapons Offenses For Transporting Bulk Shipments Through Bergen County
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella has announced the arrest of 50-year old Mervin Menier of 314 3rd Street in Union City on drug and weapon offenses. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love. According...
Car stolen in Newark with 3-month-old baby in back seat
When officers found the abandoned car, the 3-month-old child was in the back seat awake and alert.
Car stolen with 3-month-old inside in NJ, suspect at-large
An SUV was stolen Tuesday night with a three-month-old baby in the back seat, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Officers found the car abandoned in Newark’s South Ward later that night and recovered the baby unharmed.
Bank robbery suspect arrested after cop recognizes him as a neighbor, police say
A man wanted for robbing a bank in Bergen County was arrested this week after a police officer recognized the suspect on surveillance video as a neighborhood resident, authorities said Thursday. The robbery was reported to police about 2:11 p.m. Wednesday by an employee at Chase Bank in the 600...
N.J. man died after inmate stabbed him because he didn’t get proper medical care, suit alleges
Dan Gelin received little medical attention after an inmate stabbed him repeatedly at the Essex County Correctional Facility in December, his family’s attorney said. The following day, authorities found him unresponsive, breathless and pulseless in a jail cell surrounded by blood-stained towels. An hour later, he was pronounced dead.
Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death
Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
wrnjradio.com
1 wanted, 1 arrested after Morris County drug invesitgation
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – One person was arrested and another remains after a Morris County drug investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Following a two-month investigation, on October 11, members of both Task Forces, the Dover Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, and the Morristown Police Department participated in an operation targeted at the drug distribution of drugs by Maurice Nobles, 35, of Wharton Borough and Tyson McCoy, 41, of Dover, Carroll said.
Home invasion suspects caught on camera in Toms River
TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- Chilling video shows the suspects wanted in connection to two New Jersey home invasions.Toms River Police say just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, three men entered a home on Hickory Street, eventually finding keys to the homeowner's BMW and stealing it.Police say the suspects were involved in a similar case about an hour later when a woman woke up to someone standing over her bed. She startled the suspects, and they ran.In both cases, the suspects got in through unlocked first-floor windows.Police are still looking for them.
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Elizabeth FD extinguishes major junkyard fire; 35 cars believed to be destroyed
A large fire broke out at a junkyard in Union County Thursday night.
N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting
A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
