My phone is ringing, for my wife. It’s another person calling to console her and say they’ve heard of this sort of thing happening in the area. My phone has been acting as the houseline for both of us since it happened, and if someone has to get in touch with her, they contact me, in the manner of those middle-aged couples who have joint email addresses like paul_and_janet@bt-internet.co.uk.

49 MINUTES AGO