Last year at this time, if you’d asked me if Black History Month was relevant, I would’ve said “probably not”. I had stopped celebrating it years before, and I was feeling completely disheartened.The memory of one incident in particular solidified my stance. In 2018, I had planned a Black History Month campaign for a local radio station. On the hour for a minute, listeners would hear about a monumental Black person throughout history who had inspired others. I felt really proud to have curated something that was shining a light on Black people in Wandsworth borough.I remember reading that Wandsworth...
The devastation caused by Hurricane Ian will have reverberating effects on our state for years. News stories and videos of our communities wracked by death and destruction are seen across the world alongside continuing stories about events like the war in Ukraine and the COVID pandemic.
Florida has been a state in mourning,...
My phone is ringing, for my wife. It’s another person calling to console her and say they’ve heard of this sort of thing happening in the area. My phone has been acting as the houseline for both of us since it happened, and if someone has to get in touch with her, they contact me, in the manner of those middle-aged couples who have joint email addresses like paul_and_janet@bt-internet.co.uk.
Comments / 0