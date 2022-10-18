Read full article on original website
Merck referred to HHS inspector general for denying 340B discounts
The Health Resources & Services Administration warned Merck in an Oct. 20 letter that the company may face monetary penalties for refusing to give 340B discounts to covered entities. In May, HRSA notified Merck that it was violating 340B requirements by surpassing the ceiling prices for outpatient drugs covered under...
9 recent health system innovation projects, investments
Health systems have been making big investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022. Here are nine innovation moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment Oct. 18. 2. Cleveland Clinic and...
Top 25 health tech COOs, per Healthcare Technology Report
Healthcare Technology Report released a list Oct. 18 of the top 25 healthcare tech COOs of 2022.
HCA cut contract labor costs 19% in Q3
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw a 19 percent reduction in contract labor costs in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter, CFO Bill Rutherford said on an Oct. 21 earnings call with investors. The reduction meant that the 182-hospital, for-profit health system was able to absorb much...
Once federal funds run out, Pfizer's vaccine may cost $110 per dose
With federal COVID-19 funds dwindling, Pfizer's vaccine may cost between $110 and $130 per dose once it is sold commercially, a company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal in an Oct. 20 report. The vaccinemaker is still in discussions with insurance companies, but it expects the commercial rollout to happen...
Regulators seek more info on CVS acquisition of Signify Health
The Justice Department has asked CVS Health for more information about its planned $8 billion acquisition of home healthcare company Signify Health, the pharmacy giant said in an Oct. 20 securities filing. The move from the Justice Department, which also requested more info from Signify Health, gives antitrust regulators another...
Sinai Medical Group taps Conifer for RCM partnership
Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group has selected Conifer Health Solutions for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding, according to an Oct. 20 Conifer news release. Sinai Medical Group — part of Sinai Chicago — previously had multiple vendors managing their revenue cycle, but struggled with coding and documentation concerns impacting revenue collection.
Meditech adds enhancements to its population health platform
EHR company Meditech is adding a population health management tool to its population health portfolio. The new tool, Expanse Population Insight, is powered by the Innovaccer data platform. The Population Insight tool aggregates data from claims and EHRs to provide clinicians with actionable data insight, according to the Oct. 18 Meditech news release.
FDA, CDC authorize Novavax's COVID-19 booster
The CDC cleared a third vaccine-maker's COVID-19 booster for authorization in the U.S. on Oct. 19 following the FDA's vote. Novavax's monovalent booster is authorized for adults 18 and older, and the CDC said the decision offers another option for those who have completed the primary vaccination series but have not received a booster shot. It also could interest those who are wary of mRNA-based vaccines, like Pfizer's and Moderna's shots, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in a statement.
Tenet profit slips in Q3: 6 details
Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare reported a net income of $131 million in the third quarter of 2022, down from $448 million over the same period last year, according to its financial report released Oct. 20. Six details:. 1. During the third quarter ending Sept. 30, the for-profit hospital system saw a...
Drugmakers look to curb Inflation Reduction Act
Pharmaceutical companies are strategizing how to muzzle Medicare's future power to negotiate drug prices, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 20. One of the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act — a $739 billion package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 — will allow Medicare, the nation's largest buyer of prescription drugs, to haggle over how much it pays for some medications starting in 2026.
Oracle Cerner, Validic partner on remote patient monitoring
Validic, a digital health company, is partnering with Oracle Cerner to bring Validic’s remote patient monitoring technology to Oracle Cerner clients. Validic's technology can directly integrate into Oracle Cerner’s EHR system, and the company aims to provide remote monitoring technology that improves patient care without placing an extra burden on staff, according to an Oct. 21 Validic news release.
HCA revenues, net income slip in Q3: 5 details
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw revenues of $14.97 billion in the third quarter of 2022, down from $15.28 billion over the same period last year, according to its financial report released Oct. 21. Five details:. 1. The 182-hospital, for-profit system saw a net income of $1.13 billion in the quarter...
The reasons patients do not receive anticancer drug prescriptions: study
Oral anticancer drugs are an increasingly prescribed form of treatment. However, studies found that 10 percent to 20 percent of patients never received the prescription, and New York-based researchers set out to discover why. Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both based in...
Opening arguments begin in false advertising suit against Figs
Court proceedings began this week in California in a case alleging medical apparel manufacturer Figs made false claims about its scrubs, Seeking Alpha reported Oct. 18. The company has faced legal challenges brought forth by Strategic Partners — a competitor that does business as Careismatic Brands — since 2019, court documents show. At the center of the lawsuit against FIGS are allegations the company's co-founders, Trina Spear and Heather Hasson, violated advertising regulations with false claims that their scrubs use a proprietary chemical called Silvadur that kills bacteria on contact. Strategic Partners alleges Figs' claim that the chemical reduces hospital-acquired infection rates by 66 percent is false.
How to improve US healthcare: experts weigh in
CNN convened six healthcare experts to name one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system ripe for improvement. Two of the answers focused on Medicaid and have been combined in this summary. The experts pooled included bestselling author and nurse Theresa Brown, PhD, BSN, RN; infectious disease expert Dr. Syra Madad;...
7 Amazon healthcare job openings
Amazon has been advertising job openings for its various healthcare teams. Here are seven health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted. 1. Health Machine Learning Solutions Architect, Global Healthcare, Amazon Web Services: Will leverage your expertise in healthcare artificial intelligence and machine learning to define implementation architectures, build prototypes and develop a deep expertise in AWS technologies, and be a subject matter expert on security as it relates to healthcare AI.
How the costs of an EHR install can add up, according to 3 health IT execs
Electronic health records have a multitude of benefits for health systems, such as interoperability, improving physician efficiency and easy access to patients' medical history, but the cost of implementation is just one of the barriers of adoption for healthcare organizations, according to health system CIOs. According to a Health Affairs...
Tampa General Hospital CEO: People before strategy
I have spent the past week engaging with leaders from across the world in various industries at the GE Crotonville campus — an exceptional time that allowed my peers and I to come together to discuss innovative ideas, approaches to leadership, and challenges we face in our day-to-day operations as well as the impact of bigger-picture issues.
