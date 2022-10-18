ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas home destroyed when stove ignites in flames

By Ryan Newton
KSNT News
COLUMBUS, Kan. (KSNW) – A southeast Kansas home was destroyed in a fire late Monday night.

The fire happened around 8:15 p.m. near Kansas Highway 7 and Northwest Lawton Road, north of Columbus.

The homeowner was lighting a propane stove when the fire erupted and quickly spread, according to KSNF-TV. The homeowner received minor burns and refused medical treatment.

Firefighters at the scene say the single-story home is a total loss. The intense fire took crews several hours to put out. Firefighters remained on the scene until just after midnight, ensuring all hot spots were fully extinguished.

The Columbus Fire Department received mutual aid from area departments to battle the blaze.

