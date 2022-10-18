Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Blood Bank of Delmarva teams up with environmental group to combat climate change, address blood shortage
DOVER, Del. – Amid a blood emergency, the Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is partnering with an environmental group to grow their supply and combat climate change by planting trees. Currently, BBD’s blood supply stands at a 1-3 day level. This marks the second blood emergency in 75 days,...
WMDT.com
California man in critical condition following Dover shooting
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following a home invasion that left a man critically injured early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of Whiteoak Road, learning that a person had been shot several times in his upper torso in the 2700 block of Whiteoak Road. Troopers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old California man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WMDT.com
Md. State Revitalization Program awards announced
MARYLAND – Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $72 million in State Revitalization Program Awards. We’re told six programs received funding and will support revitalization and redevelopment projects and activities, including business expansion and retention, streetscape improvements, homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives, commercial improvement programs, community facilities, mixed-use development, and demolition activities.
WMDT.com
Delaware judge blocks efforts to change healthcare plans for state retirees
DOVER, Del. – A Delaware judge on Wednesday blocked efforts by the state to transition retirees and their dependents to Medicare Advantage healthcare plans. Superior Court Judge Calvin Scott issued the ruling Wednesday afternoon, implementing a stay as a result of a lawsuit that was filed earlier this year by RISE Delaware, a group that was formed to assist state retirees in their fight against the change in healthcare coverage.
WMDT.com
Embattled DE State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness sentenced
DOVER, Del. – Wednesday morning, Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness learned her fate in a Dover courtroom. McGuiness will serve two years of probation concurrently, must pay a $10,000 fine, and complete 500 hours of community service. Governor John Carney’s office made her resignation effective at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
WMDT.com
Maryland Senators and Congressmen send letter to Johns Hopkins and Carefirst urging resolution.
Maryland- On Thursday Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin along with a plethora of democratic congressmen sent a letter to the leadership of Johns Hopkins Medicine and Carefirst Bluecross Blueshield urging the two companies to find common ground and reach a contract resolution before the upcoming health insurance enrollment deadline.
WMDT.com
Keegan Worley discusses campaign for State Rep. District 4
LEWES, Del. – Election Day is just a little over two weeks away and we got the chance to speak to the Democratic Candidate for the newly formed 4th Representative District in Delaware. A new voice for a new district is the campaign message Keegan Worley is sending ahead...
WMDT.com
Del. State Auditor sentenced on misconduct charges
DELAWARE – Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness has been sentenced to two years of probation, a $10,000 fine, and 500 days of community service. The sentencing was handed down Wednesday morning in a Delaware courtroom. McGuiness has resigned as State Auditor, effective November 4th. McGuiness was convicted back in...
WMDT.com
Local shop celebrates three decades of spreading fashion flare on Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md.- In Salisbury, one local shop with a knack for all things fashion is celebrating 30 years of business. Back in 1992, Benjamin’s Wear It Again’s original concept was gently loved clothing and accessories for women. Today, they’ve expanded to offer brand new merchandise including top brands...
WMDT.com
Del. State Treasurer Colleen Davis discusses re-election bid
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis is running for re-election. Davis tells 47 ABC that she’s hopeful voters will re-elect her for a second term to continue the work that she’s done the past four years in office. “I’m someone whose had the heart of...
WMDT.com
Elizabeth W. Murphey School celebrating 100 year anniversary!
47ABC – Since 1922 the Elizabeth W. Murphey School in Delaware has been changing the lives of children in need. And today they keep that mission alive 100 years later. This Saturday, October 22nd they will be celebrating the milestone. Michael Kopp, executive director of the Elizabeth W. Murphey School joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us about it.
WMDT.com
Registration now open for 2022 Turkey Trot
SALISBURY, MD- Registration is now open for the Turkey Trot at YMCAs across Delmarva. Proceeds from the Turkey Trot are dedicated to the YMCA’s Annual Fund, which supports a multitude of programs for all ages across the Shore. This includes local food drives, youth sports, Enhance Fitness (an exercise program for seniors), LiveStrong (a program for adult cancer survivors), Rock Steady (a program for those battling Parkinson’s Disease), child care, swim lessons, mentoring programs, before and after school care, and the YMCAs Open Doors Program, which ensures that no member of the community is turned away from a Y facility or program due to an inability to pay.
Comments / 0