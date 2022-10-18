SALISBURY, MD- Registration is now open for the Turkey Trot at YMCAs across Delmarva. Proceeds from the Turkey Trot are dedicated to the YMCA’s Annual Fund, which supports a multitude of programs for all ages across the Shore. This includes local food drives, youth sports, Enhance Fitness (an exercise program for seniors), LiveStrong (a program for adult cancer survivors), Rock Steady (a program for those battling Parkinson’s Disease), child care, swim lessons, mentoring programs, before and after school care, and the YMCAs Open Doors Program, which ensures that no member of the community is turned away from a Y facility or program due to an inability to pay.

